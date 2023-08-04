Devils’ Sergei Brylin’s Number Should be Retired

The New Jersey Devils have five different numbers that hang in the rafters of the Prudential Center. You have Scott Stevens, “Mr. Devil” Ken Daneyko, Scott Niedermayer, Patrik Elias, and of course, Martin Brodeur. Each of those players were a major contributor to Stanley Cups. Four of the five guys mentioned were a part of all three cup-winning teams. They all deserved the right to be etched in Devils’ lore forever. However, there is one player who was a part of three Devils’ titles and has been a part of New Jersey’s organization to this very day. That man is Sergei Brylin, and his number should absolutely be retired with the other Devil greats.

Sergei Brylin, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Brylin’s Impressive Career with the Devils

The man they call “Sarge” was drafted by the Red and Black in the second round of the 1992 NHL Draft. He played in the league from 1994-95 to 2007-2008. He spent his entire 13-year career with the Devils and had a major impact long-term. Not only was he a part of championships, but finished top 20 in terms of career goals, assists, and points in New Jersey Devils history. He was no doubt a gamer and was as reliable as any guy during that period of the late 90s and early 2000s.

Related: Former Devil Sergei Brylin: Where is He Now?

When looking at what Brylin accomplished in the Stanley Cup playoffs, it’s clear that he made meaningful contributions. In 1995, the Moscow, Russia native scored his first and only goal of that year’s Stanley Cup Final vs the Detroit Red Wings. As legendary writer Stan Fischler put it, “Sergei’s goal in Game 4 of the 1995 Final against Detroit proved a key to the remarkable sweep.” Then, in the 2000 Cup run, former Devils head coach Larry Robinson put Brylin on a line with John Madden and Jay Pandolfo. By doing this, the trio became New Jersey’s shutdown line. Their job each game was to go out there and frustrate other team’s top guys. They accomplished just that, as they helped the franchise win its second Cup in five years in six games vs. the Dallas Stars.

Just three years later, in 2003, the Devils competed for a Stanley Cup, once again, as they battled the Cinderella Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. As his career unfolded, Brylin became more and more reliable. This was especially true with the fact that he played all three different forward slots, as well as became a tremendous defensive player. Because of this, he became a lock in New Jersey’s lineup for the entire 2003 Stanley Cup Final and helped the team win its third and most recent Stanley Cup.

His Coaching Impact

Brylin made a profound effect on the Devils as a player and continues to do so now as a coach. He began his career within the organization with the Albany Devils, the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. They later became the Binghamton Devils, and prior to the 2020-21 season, switched to the Utica Comets. That season, Comets head coach Kevin Dineen announced that Sarge would be one of his assistant coaches. In his time in the minors, Brylin has helped guide and develop many of the Devils’ prospects. Players like Fabian Zetterlund, Nolan Foote, Kevin Bahl, and Alexander Holtz have all in one way or another benefited from the veteran’s knowledge.

Latest News & Highlights

After many years in the AHL ranks, Devils general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald and Head Coach Lindy Ruff decided it was time for someone new to help the big club. So, prior to the start of last season, New Jersey announced that Brylin would become an assistant coach under Ruff. It was received unanimously as a great hire, and he did not disappoint at all.

We have officially named Sergei Brylin as an assistant coach. He is the final addition to Lindy Ruff’s staff.



Welcome BACK to Jersey, Sergei!



📰: https://t.co/sa64PgvdTt pic.twitter.com/p1BMaWiFLo — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 18, 2022

Last season, Brylin ran the man advantage unit (21.6% power play percentage in 2021-22) and built close relationships with young players like Holtz and Bahl during his stint in Utica. Plus, his “eye-in-the-sky” experience this season played a major role in Ruff’s game-to-game adjustments. (From ‘Why Devils should promote assistant Sergei Brylin after Andrew Brunette departure’, NJ.com, 05/31/2023). With his help, the Devils finally broke out of their long rebuild, and with an historic season, made it back to the Stanley Cup playoffs. In doing so, many players had breakout seasons, including Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Dawson Mercer. Heading into 2023-24, Brylin will continue to provide his knowledge and expertise to a Devils’ team poised for a Stanley Cup run.

Brylin Embodies Being a New Jersey Devil

Brylin was a true pro on and off the ice. He understood what former Devil GM great Lou Lamoriello wanted from him day in and day out. Not only did he succeed in this, but showed exactly what it means to be a New Jersey Devil. He’s one of only three players in franchise history to play his entire career with the club. “He (Brylin) stands for everything the New Jersey Devils stand for — work ethic, playing the right way and competitiveness and professionalism,” Former Devils’ head coach Peter DeBoer said in 2013. “Hopefully all those things rub off on the young players down there.” (from ‘Brylin a rookie all over again in Albany’, Times Union, 09/10/13).

He’s given his entire career, both as a player and coach, to the Garden State team. He’s earned the right to not only be considered one of the greatest players in franchise history but to have his number hang amongst the other greats in New Jersey.

That would be a fitting tribute to a New Jersey Devil lifer.