Duclair, Hoffman and Granlund Essential to Sharks’ Turnaround

When the San Jose Sharks overhauled large portions of their roster this offseason, they probably knew there would be an adjustment period. Mike Hoffman, Anthony Duclair and Mikael Granlund headlined a forward overhaul with plenty of games played but little cohesion. With so many new players who had never played together, they took time to get used to their new situation. They had a lot of NHL experience, but not in circumstances as dire as those of San Jose’s. The result was underperformance across the board and an 0-10-1 record through 11 games. But since then, as the veteran additions have improved, so has the team. As they contribute far more and set the tone offensively, their impacts can be felt right now and will continue to resonate throughout the rest of the season.

Veteran Offense Crucial to Sharks’ Improved Record

The Sharks got their first two wins of the season thanks largely to Tomas Hertl and William Eklund, but the veterans have driven most of their wins since. Hoffman, Duclair and Granlund have been right in the middle of much of San Jose’s offensive success over the last month. Whether it was Hoffman’s two goals in a win over the St. Louis Blues, Duclair’s two goals in a win over the New Jersey Devils, or Granlund’s recent hot streak, the three have turned in some of the most important performances of the season — sometimes while playing as linemates.

On top of their scoring contributions, the three have had a positive effect on the Sharks offense in general. They are playing with confidence and generating consistent opportunities for themselves and their teammates. They have finally found their footing in San Jose, and as they have stabilized, so has the team. After the 0-10-1 start, they have gone 8-7-2 since.

Mikael Granlund Emerges

While all three of the aforementioned forwards have been excellent during the 17-game stretch of improvement, there is little doubt that Granlund is the team’s MVP in that time. In recent weeks, he has been not only the Sharks’ best player but arguably the best offensive player in the entire NHL. What makes his performance so remarkable is not only his numbers, but that he is doing so after such a difficult start to the season.

Granlund suffered an injury in the first game of the season and subsequently missed more than two weeks. When he returned, he struggled with puck control and didn’t look comfortable on the ice, failing to make much impact on the team’s offense. But over the last two weeks or so, he has settled in, shaken off the injury cobwebs and started producing. Beginning on Nov. 25, when he scored his first goal of the season, he has 14 points and a plus-7 rating in eight games. And said goal on Nov. 25 against the Vancouver Canucks suggests puck control isn’t an issue for him anymore.

Duclair, Hoffman and Granlund all exemplify the Sharks’ turnaround from their dismal start. But given just how poorly he started the season and how well he’s playing now, the Finnish skater might be the best symbol of San Jose’s season.

Sharks’ Latest Road Trip Highlights Veteran Contributions

The Sharks’ recently completed road trip, on which they went 3-2-1, perfectly encapsulated the role of veteran acquisitions in the team’s turnaround. Following a shutout loss to the Boston Bruins (Nov. 30), Duclair scored twice in a 6-3 win over the Devils (Dec. 1), with Granlund assisting on both goals. In the following game on Dec. 3, the Sharks staged a furious comeback but lost to the New York Rangers, with Duclair registering two points and Granlund and Hoffman adding one each. The team then put together two straight come-from-behind overtime wins against the New York Islanders (Dec. 5) and Detroit Red Wings (Dec. 7), as Granlund played a massive role in both comebacks. San Jose concluded the road trip with a shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights (Dec. 10), although Granlund and Hoffman both had fantastic games.

In their first 10 road games, the Sharks managed just six goals. In the five to conclude the road trip, they scored 26. That the team’s road efforts turned around when the veterans did the same is not an accident.

In addition to the positive results in the standings, the Sharks showed significant improvement when facing adversity. Earlier in the season, any deficit felt like a guaranteed loss. On the road trip, the Sharks repeatedly salvaged points after trailing. The veterans have surely served as a calming force in these situations, staying levelheaded and setting an example for the rest of the team to follow. As game-tying and game-winning goals from Hoffman and Granlund have shown, they’re answering the call on the ice as well. The constant comebacks might not be sustainable, but they’ve set a tone for the Sharks that they can maintain through the rest of the season.

Sharks’ Veterans Face Uncertain Future

San Jose’s remaining games are not straightforward when it comes to the veterans. Given the nature of their contracts and their value, they may have been acquired to serve as trade pieces at this season’s deadline. The improvement in their play will only give contending teams more reason to call the Sharks front office.

Somewhat suddenly, the Sharks have become a competitive NHL team, and their newest veterans are the catalysts. Their resurgence could have a major impact on the direction of the franchise, and whether or not they continue trending upwards will likely determine what that impact could be.