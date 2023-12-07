Sharks’ Recent Streak Is Likely Unsustainable

The narrative on the San Jose Sharks’ 2023-24 season has undergone a massive shift in recent weeks. While they started the season with one of the worst performances the NHL has seen in recent memory, the past few weeks have shown that there was a level of competitiveness to the Sharks that just needed a kickstart. After winning their first game of the season against the Philidelphia Flyers, they began putting together a record that could have convinced many teams that the rebuild was at least a few years deep, especially due to who they were beating.

In the past few games, the Sharks have played the New York Rangers, the New Jersey Devils, the New York Islanders, and the Boston Bruins. While they got shutout against the Bruins, the Sharks kept their game against the Rangers within one goal, and they managed to beat the Devils and the Islanders. They are fighting hard for points, and they have gotten lucky with the resurgence of a few key players. With that said, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Sharks come back down to earth soon.

Sharks’ Veterans are Beginning to Show Up Big Time

While a lot of eyes are on the Sharks’ rookies to take their next step this season, their veterans, who began the season pretty slow, have begun to score their fair share of points. Next to the decent play of Mackenzie Blackwood, the star talent of William Eklund, and the emergence of Fabian Zetterlund, veterans such as Tomas Hertl, Mikael Granlund, and Anthony Duclair are performing much better than they were at the start of the year. While there were some concerns about their ability to be used as trade deadline assets only a few weeks ago, that concern seems to have vanished.

Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the defense is still struggling rather heavily, the offense has been there to pick up the slack. In Hertl’s case especially, there has been a surge in his game that has made him the ideal leader in the absence of Logan Couture, who has no timetable for his return (from ‘San Jose Sharks get two players back, but Couture’s recovery is delayed again,’ Mercury News, Oct. 31, 2023). In 25 games, he has 21 points so far. Despite playing that well, it is unlikely he will be moved anytime soon because of his leadership capabilities. However, it may be tough to move anyone if the Sharks fall off again, and unfortunately, that seems like the most likely possibility.

Sharks May be Unable to Continue Competing

One of the most common occurrences behind rebuilding teams is extremely streaky play. While teams can go red hot in the blink of an eye, they can lose all that momentum almost just as fast. Perhaps the most recent example is the Devils, who have struggled massively to find the level of play they had at the end of last season. While the Sharks are nowhere near the level of the Devils, they will struggle even more to hold on to any momentum they have right now, especially if Blackwood’s play deteriorates.

Mackenzie Blackwood of the San Jose Sharks waits for the puck against Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

While rebuilding teams can be very streaky, goalies can be even worse. Goaltenders are some of the most unpredictable players in the sport of hockey. In the case of Blackwood, he has a .899 save percentage with the Sharks this season, which is actually pretty decent, considering how many pucks are hitting the back of their net. However, if he even begins to slow down like he did in New Jersey, the entire foundation of the Sharks may collapse. It’s a big problem that could be created out of one small inconvenience.

While it has been fun to watch the Sharks play some decent hockey recently, there isn’t a great chance they can sustain that momentum. The cards are absolutely stacked against them, and it might be hard to fight those odds. But fans should enjoy seeing the Sharks winning some games here and there while it lasts. It isn’t often that rebuilding teams get to play spoiler, but that may be exactly what the Sharks are hoping for as this season continues.