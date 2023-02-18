Erie Otters’ Carey Terrance Finding His Groove in Draft Season

The Erie Otters have gone through a lot of adversity and change this season. But through it all, Carey Terrance is now playing some of his best hockey of the season.
Explore everything hockey with THW’s Hockeypedia pages.
Terrance scored on Friday night in the Otters’ 8-3 loss to the Sudbury Wolves. He finished off a pass from Malcolm Spence to give the Otters the lead at the time.
This was one night after Terrance scored two goals in the Otters 5-3 win over the North Bay Battalion. That made three goals in a 24-hour span for the draft-eligible forward. He is starting to show the hockey world why he will be a coveted player in Nashville at the NHL Draft.
Terrance Gaining Confidence
Terrance’s game has really come to life in recent outings. He has 13 points in his last 12 games including eight goals in that span. Coach Stan Butler has played Terrance and Spence together. The chemistry is there and showing signs of growth.
Terrance is at his best when he’s making plays and using his speed. His ability to create on the rush will be a valuable asset to teams at the next level. Here’s a play where it’s a save at one end and Terrance finishing at the other.
Terrance on that play did it all himself with his speed. He was able to race down the right side, drive the net and finish. He has been more assertive later in the season in line with his confidence growing. He was the Otters’ first-round pick for a reason. He’s starting to flourish now. See what happens if you leave him alone in front of your goalie.
Terrance’s Leadership Growing Too
The Otters gave Terrance an ‘A’ on his jersey this season. He has taken leaps in his leadership both on and off the ice. Amazing what confidence can do.
On the ice, Terrance leads the Otters in goals with 24 and is tied with Pano Fimis in points with 37. He also makes major contributions on both special teams units. He has nine power-play goals and two shorthanded goals on the season. He’s also shooting the puck more. His 160 shots (3.2 per game) is second only to Spencer Sova for the team lead.
Off the ice, Terrance is demonstrating his leadership ability. He holds himself and his teammates accountable while leading by example. He’s already demonstrating the qualities of a captain. He doesn’t turn 18 until May. His character is on full display.
There’s no question that the Otters have had a rough season on the ice. The adversity has allowed Terrance an opportunity to grow as a player and as a person. He hasn’t backed down from the challenge. The result is a player who is only going to get more attention as we get closer to the draft.
You Might Also Like
- Erie Otters’ Carey Terrance Finding His Groove in Draft Season
- Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takes From Firebirds, Hounds, Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takes from Hounds, Bulldogs, Attack
- Erie Otters’ Stan Butler Healthy & Ready For New Challenge
- Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takes from 2022-23 Northern Swing
Terrance checks all the boxes. His play has elevated as the season has gone on. His leadership has become more apparent also.
The Otters are showing signs of turning things around. Once they do, don’t be surprised if you see Terrance right in the middle of that.