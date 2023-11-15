Flames News & Rumors: Zadorov, Tanev, Hanifin, Lindholm & More

In this latest edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, multiple teams are currently expressing interest in defenceman Nikita Zadorov. In other news, Zadorov is not the only player generating buzz, as the Flames are also listening to offers for Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, and Elias Lindholm. Let’s discuss all of this and more in today’s (Nov. 15) Flames News & Rumors column.

Zadorov Linked to Multiple Teams

After requesting a trade following the Flames’ 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 10, Zadorov has become the hottest name on the trade market right now. According to Darren Dreger, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils are three clubs with “strong interest” in Zadorov. With that, an NHL source told Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy that he thinks that the Boston Bruins are also in on Zadorov.

The Maple Leafs have picked up the most chatter in the Zadorov sweepstakes so far. This is because Chris Johnston recently reported that Zadorov “would welcome a move to Toronto.” With that, an unnamed Maple Leafs player told him during their last contest that he’s what the club needs, per Elliotte Friedman.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks have been looking to beef up their blue line all season, so it is not surprising to hear that they are in the sweepstakes. Zadorov would be a nice fit in their top four and on their penalty kill. As for the Devils and Bruins, they are two teams who could use a bit more physicality and size, so they also make sense as possible landing spots for the 6-foot-6 defenceman.

Flames Hearing Offers for Tanev, Hanifin & Lindholm

The Flames have had a truly disastrous start to the season, posting a 5-8-2 record in their first 15 games. Due to this slow start, big changes could be on the way, as NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that he’s heard from teams that the Flames are listening to offers for Tanev, Hanifin, and Lindholm as well. However, he also noted that the Flames “are in no hurry” to move them, as the trade deadline is not until March 8.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With this development, it is starting to seem more likely that the Flames will be sellers during this campaign. It is understandable, as their start has been disastrous, and they have won just three out of their last 10 games. With that, moving Tanev, Hanifin, and Lindholm as rentals could land them strong assets for the future.

Out of this trio, Lindholm is the most notable, as he is a top-six center that several teams would love to have on their roster. However, Hanifin and Tanev are also top-four defencemen who should generate plenty of attention. Let’s see if any of these three get moved from here.

Zary Staying Hot

While the 2023-24 season has been a rough one for the Flames so far, one big positive has been the play of rookie Connor Zary. Since being called up to the Flames earlier this month, the 2020 first-round pick has been excellent, and that carried over to the club’s last game against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 14. The 22-year-old posted a goal and an assist in the Flames’ 2-1 win over the Habs.

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

With this strong two-point night, Zary now has three goals, six points, and a plus-2 rating in six games. The youngster is continuing to make the most of his outstanding opportunity, and he is helping his chances of sticking in the NHL significantly with performances like this. Time will tell if he can keep this kind of production up from here.

Markstrom Excellent In Return

After missing a week of action due to injury, Jacob Markstrom returned for the Flames in their game against the Canadiens. During it, he was marvelous, as he saved 34 out of 35 shots. His strong play in the net was a big reason for the Flames’ win.

This was great to see from Markstrom, as he has had mixed results at the start of the campaign. The hope is now that he can put together starts like this more often. It would help the Flames’ chances of turning their season around if he does.