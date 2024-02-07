Flames Reportedly Rejected Rangers’ Offer for Elias Lindholm

The NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching and teams around the NHL have been slowly figuring out whether they’re going to be buyers or sellers. The Vancouver Canucks made their intentions known with a blockbuster trade acquiring Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a massive package including Andrei Kuzmenko and a 2024 first-round pick. The Winnipeg Jets also bolstered their lineup with the addition of Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens which came at the price of a first-round pick and a conditional draft pick as well. While the New York Rangers will be looking to reward their team for a strong first half of the season and will be buyers at the deadline, they have held off on making any big moves up until this point.

According to a segment on TSN’s recent episode of Insider Trading, it was revealed that the Rangers made an offer to the Flames for Lindholm before he was dealt to the Canucks, which was rejected but did not include a first-round pick. The Rangers also made it known they weren’t interested in trading their first-round draft pick for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft as they would prefer to make a first-round selection at the Las Vegas Sphere. It seems as though while the Rangers are willing to try and improve their roster, they aren’t willing to pay a premium for a potential rental asset.

Elias Lindholm, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Lindholm will be able to provide plenty to the Canucks’ top-six forward group heading into the postseason. Unfortunately for them, he didn’t come with an extension, so they are at risk of losing him in free agency as he is a pending unrestricted free agent. If the Canucks don’t win the Stanley Cup, then trading five assets for a rental player who didn’t re-sign may look bad on them. The Rangers were smart to offer what they thought was fair and not budge on trading their first-round pick. While he would’ve helped the Blueshirts in the postseason, there will be better options on the trade market.

Who Is Lindholm & Who Are the Other Options?

Lindholm is a 29-year-old right-shot centerman from Boden, Sweden who is a pending unrestricted free agent and was recently traded to the Canucks. He was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes at fifth overall after a solid season in the Swedish Elitserien with Brynäs IF where he scored 11 goals and added 19 assists for 30 points through 48 games. Since making it to the NHL, he has scored 214 goals and added 333 assists for 547 points through 793 games which comes out to a 0.69 points-per-game average. This season with the Flames, he scored nine goals and added 23 assists for 32 points through 49 games before being sent to the Canucks, where he has now added two goals.

According to The Hockey Writers’ trade bait list, written by Alex Chauvancy, several other forwards could make an impact and be moved before the trade deadline. That list includes Adam Henrique, Vladimir Tarasenko, Anthony Duclair, Dominik Kubalik and more. While none of these players may bring the same impact that Lindholm does, the Rangers can find players for a lesser price tag who can add depth to the bottom-six forward group.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

If the Rangers aren’t willing to part with their 2024 first-round pick, they will have to tone back their wish list and look for improvements that won’t break the bank. The players listed above could be acquired for less than a first-round pick, but it wouldn’t be the type of impact player that would push them over the edge to help them win a Stanley Cup.

The Rangers have the assets to pull off a massive trade for an impact player, but it seems as though they won’t be as active as last season at the trade deadline. Hopefully, though, they can build a team strong enough to make it past the first round and can make a deep run towards the Stanley Cup Final.