Sharks’ Player Development Showing Encouraging Signs

The San Jose Sharks sit at the All-Star Break with the second-worst record in the league, but have shown stretches of improvement and hope throughout the season. While players throughout the roster have contributed at various times, some of the team’s best runs have resulted from strong performances by up-and-coming players. Young skaters have shown improvement from previous seasons and potential for key roles on the team in the future. This serves two key purposes — it’s a sign of optimism for the team’s player development, and it shows just how vital it will be to continue developing players to ensure the team’s success.

William Eklund Providing Blueprint For Drafted Players

The Sharks have had high draft picks in multiple recent drafts. They’ll have another one this year, and will likely have further such selections for the season or two after that. Turning those draft choices into meaningful NHL pieces will obviously be essential for returning to contention. If forward William Eklund is any indication, the Sharks might be good at that.

William Eklund, San Jose Sharks (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

The seventh overall pick in 2021, Eklund has struggled with inconsistency at times, but is making good progress in his first full NHL season. He is averaging nearly half a point per game and went into the All-Star Break on a hot run, recording five assists in his last three games. He is gradually proving that he can be a crucial part of an NHL offense, for both even strength and the power play. And perhaps just as importantly, he has shown a mental fortitude that isn’t easy for a young player on a losing team. Every piece of evidence suggests that he is headed in the right direction, and the Sharks’ developmental staff deserves significant credit for helping him start to turn into the player he was projected to be when he was drafted.

After Eklund, a number of other key Sharks draft picks are waiting their turn, and more will join the team in mere months. They should look at Eklund and gain confidence in the possibility that San Jose is a place where they can thrive.

Return Pieces From Timo Meier Trade Starting to Break Out

As a rebuilding team, the Sharks can’t create a high-quality roster solely through the draft. They’ll need to identify players that they can receive in trades who can help in the future, even if it weakens the roster in the present. The deal which sent Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils is a prime example of this.

After a slow start to his time in San Jose, forward Fabian Zetterlund is having the best season of his professional career. He has scored 14 goals, second-most on the team, and is establishing himself as a core member of the franchise. He is demonstrating versatility and adaptability, and could easily be a top-six forward on a contending Sharks team. The San Jose coaching staff likely worked with him during the offseason and throughout this season to help him find a higher level of play, and so far they have succeeded.

While Zetterlund’s growth took place at the NHL level, another player from the return package developed in the minors. Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin is having an excellent season with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL), earning an All-Star selection and a call-up to the Sharks. In his few games with the big club, he has shown good puck-moving ability, physicality, defensive positioning and hockey IQ, winning the respect of his teammates and coaches. There were certainly places to improve, but the 22-year-old appears to be laying down a solid foundation for the rest of his career.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, San Jose Sharks (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

The front office deserves credit for identifying the pieces they acquired, but those skaters needed coaching to become the players they are now. Thus far, the coaches in both the NHL and the minors have been up to the task.

Sharks’ Future Prospects Will Rely on Development

As Eklund, Zetterlund and Mukhamadullin continue to improve, the Sharks should also be looking at the other players in their system. First-round picks Ozzy Wiesblatt, Filip Bystedt and Will Smith all need development. So does Quentin Musty, who was selected with a pick acquired in the Meier trade. Whoever they draft this year with what will likely be a top-five pick will be crucial as well.

In the relatively early stages of their rebuild, the Sharks’ player development abilities are showing promise. But there’s still a long way to go — and a lot of players to develop — before their efforts can be considered complete.