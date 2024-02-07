3 Non-Rental Trade Options The Rangers Could Consider

With names like Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan already being traded, the market for rental players is starting to get thinned out as we are now a month away from the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline. The New York Rangers are looking to address the needs they have in their forward group and these areas of weakness include a top-line right-winger and a bottom-six center who could play top-six minutes in case of injuries. With two centers already moved and the rest of the rental center options not looking like the best options, the Rangers may need to trade for a player who is not a rental. If they can get a player who is not just here for this season, but next season as well, it hurts less to give up the first-round pick or prospect they may have been reluctant to give up for a rental. Here are three potential non-rental options the Rangers could consider as the trade deadline gets closer.

Frank Vatrano

One of the most common names in Rangers trade rumors is the former Ranger, now Anaheim Duck, Frank Vatrano. He played well during his short stint with the team back in the 2021-22 season, scoring eight goals and 13 points in 22 regular season games, while also providing five goals and 13 points in 20 playoff games as the Rangers made it to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final. He signed a three-year deal with the Ducks that offseason and is currently on pace to break his career high in goals and points with 22 goals and 36 points in 50 games played this season. He has spoken highly of his time with the Rangers and it never truly seemed like he wanted to leave, but they couldn’t afford to keep him at the time. Now, with the Rangers lacking a top-line right-winger and having known that Vatrano has had success in that role before, a reunion could be possible.

Frank Vatrano, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He played very well on a line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. He fits what the Rangers are looking for and with him being signed through next season, it makes him a more valuable piece to trade for. As for what the Rangers might have to give up, their first-round pick would have to be in play. However, if the report by Darren Dreger on TSN’s Insider Trading is correct, it would have to be their 2025 first-round pick because Rangers’ owner James Dolan wants them to keep the 2024 pick so they are part of the draft at The Sphere in Las Vegas, which is owned by Dolan. Along with the first, a prospect like Adam Sykora or Brett Berard could be possible names that the Ducks are interested in as they are still a rebuilding team.

Yanni Gourde

While the Seattle Kraken are just two points out of a wildcard spot in the Western Conference as of this writing, there is always the chance they fall out of the race as the trade deadline gets closer. Jordan Eberle could be an interesting name to consider, but the player who is still signed through next season and would be a good fit for the Rangers is Yanni Gourde. He is making $5,166,666 and while the Rangers would need Seattle to retain part of that deal unless the Rangers send back salary the other way, he would be the perfect third-line center for the team. He played that role on the Tampa Bay Lightning when they won back-to-back Stanley Cups and he has been a good leader for the Kraken, as he was picked by them during the expansion draft in 2021. He currently has seven goals and 20 points in 48 games played, so while not the best offensive numbers, he brings more to the game than just offense.

If he were to be traded to the Rangers, he would be reunited with his former linemate from the Lightning, Barclay Goodrow. They played very well together on that third line and maybe this would help Goodrow find another side to his game, as he only has one goal this season. Gourde brings the toughness and grit that you want from the bottom six and he’s an annoying player to play against. As for what it would cost the Rangers to acquire him, it might cost them their first-round pick and maybe a player like Kaapo Kakko to make the salary work. While it would be hard to trade Kakko, he might become expendable if the Rangers get another right winger in a different trade. If Gourde became a Ranger, it would also allow Filip Chytil to play on the wing next season if he is healthy enough to return to play. He would be a great fit for this season and next.

Boone Jenner

Another name that has come up recently among Rangers fans is the captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Boone Jenner. He is different from the other players mentioned above because he would still have two more seasons left on his deal as opposed to just one like Gourde and Vatrano. He makes $3.750 million on his deal and currently has 13 goals and 18 points in 35 games played as he has also missed time with injury this season. He would be another good fit for the Rangers as their third-line center. He has scored over 20 goals three times in his career and 30 goals once. While he is known more for his defensive game, he can also bring some much-needed offense to a bottom six that is lacking scoring punch.

Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The big question here is would the Blue Jackets even consider trading their captain, as he is a big leader for their rebuilding team. Even if they did consider it, would they trade him within the division? It would likely cost the Rangers more to acquire him than it would for a team out west. They would likely have to trade a first-round pick, plus a prospect like Sykora or Berard and likely a roster player as well. That is likely too much for the Rangers to give up and this is why Jenner is the least likely option out of the three players on this list to be traded to the Rangers.

The Rangers’ window to win a Stanley Cup is open right now for a few seasons to come. Since the rental market is looking weaker, it makes more sense for them to look at non-rental options to help the team win this season and next. These three players are just a few names that could be potential fits and they could help push the Rangers over the edge and give them the depth they need to help end their 30-year Stanley Cup drought.