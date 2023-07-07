Flames’ Michael Stone Retires to Accept a Front Office Role

In the fast-paced world of the NHL, every team needs a solid defenseman who can fill in on the blue line and contribute both offensively and defensively. For the Calgary Flames, that player was none other than Michael Stone. Known for his steady presence on the ice and unwavering commitment to his team, Stone established himself as a key figure in the Flames’ defensive arsenal. It seems every season he came to training camp on a professional tryout (PTO) and earned another one-year contract. I am sure other teams have expressed interest occasionally, but I am certain he loves his Calgary lifestyle so much he has been willing to take his chances on sticking after training camp with his home squad.

Michael Stone #26, Philadelphia Flyers versus the Arizona Coyotes – February 27, 2016 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This year will be different for Stone. No more PTOs as he has decided to hang up his skates and end his playing career. He won’t be going anywhere, though, as he has accepted a player development role with the Flames organization. In all likelihood, he will be working with the defensive corps of the Calgary Wranglers.

The Early Years

Born on June 7, 1990, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Stone grew up with a deep passion for hockey. He developed his skills and honed his talent playing in local leagues during his childhood, displaying a natural aptitude for the game. As he progressed through the ranks, it became evident that he possessed the necessary attributes to pursue a professional career in the sport he loved.

History With the Arizona Coyotes

After an impressive junior hockey career with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Stone caught the attention of NHL scouts. In 2008, he was selected in the third round, 69th overall, by the Phoenix Coyotes (now known as the Arizona Coyotes) in the NHL Entry Draft. This marked the beginning of his journey to the big league.

Stone made his NHL debut during the 2010-11 season, wearing the Coyotes’ jersey with pride. From the outset, he showcased his defensive prowess and ability to contribute offensively. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 210 pounds, he possessed the physicality and strength necessary to compete as an NHL defenseman.

Throughout his time with the Coyotes, Stone steadily developed into a reliable player. Known for his shot-blocking skills, he fearlessly put his body on the line to protect his team’s net. His disciplined play and calm demeanor under pressure earned him the trust of his teammates and coaching staff. He played 324 games with the Coyotes where he scored 24 goals and 72 assists for 96 points, including a season where he posted 36 points in 75 games.

History With the Calgary Flames

In 2017, Stone’s career took an exciting turn when he was traded to the Flames where he quickly became a fan favourite. Here he found a home as a third-pairing defenseman until he ran into injury troubles causing him to miss a lot of games. He also possessed a blistering shot from the point, making him a threat on the power play. His ability to contribute offensively has been an asset to the Flames, adding another dimension to his game. With his accurate passes and strong puck-moving abilities, Stone often initiated plays from the defensive zone, creating scoring opportunities for his teammates. He finishes his NHL playing days with 552 games played, 41 goals scored and 145 total points.

Off the ice, Stone is known for his humility and dedication to the community. He actively participates in charitable initiatives and engages with fans, leaving a lasting impact on those he encounters. His commitment to making a positive difference extends beyond the rink, solidifying his influence as a role model for aspiring young players.

Over the years, Stone has faced his fair share of challenges, including injuries that have temporarily sidelined him. However, his resilience and determination have always driven him to return stronger. His work ethic and professionalism have earned him the respect of teammates, coaches, and fans.

Michael Stone, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stone’s journey from junior hockey to the NHL has been one marked by perseverance and dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, both on and off the ice, has made him a beloved figure among Flames fans. Stone’s contributions to the team’s success cannot be overstated as a dependable defenseman with a knack for being ready to fit in seamlessly whenever required. In his new player development role with the Flames’ organization, Stone will undoubtedly pass on his dedication, team-first commitment, hardworking attitude and professionalism to the younger, up-and-coming generation of players.