Flyers 2023-24 Player Grades: Joel Farabee

In this edition of our 2023-24 Philadelphia Flyers player grading series, we take a look at 24-year-old winger Joel Farabee. The youngster is a veteran of 334 NHL games but had career-highs in goals, assists, and points. How did he grade out?

Farabee’s Excellent Bounce Back

In his 2022-23 campaign, Farabee struggled to score consistently. Coming off of disc replacement surgery prior to starting that season, his issues weren’t exactly unprecedented. With just 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points in 82 contests despite averaging 17:01, it wasn’t fantastic for him.

In 2023-24, though, he had an improved 22 goals and 28 assists for 50 points in 82 games. It wasn’t a significant increase based on points alone, but he was definitely better when he was at his best. Despite averaging just 16:11 of ice time, he finished third on the Flyers in goals, assists, and points. Compared to being sixth, seventh, and seventh before, that is some decent improvement.

Sean Walker and Joel Farabee celebrate a goal for the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Farabee only had seven points on the power play — the anemic unit didn’t help his scoring whatsoever. To account for that, we can look at his even-strength points per 60 (P/60). On the season, he ranked 89th in the NHL in the stat with 2.27 among skaters with at least 100 minutes of ice time, putting him in the 88th percentile for all skaters and in the 82nd for just forwards.

With a better man advantage, Farabee’s numbers would probably look a lot better than what they were. Considering he did this in his age-23 season, there’s definitely reason to believe he can be even better. The Flyers didn’t have the greatest offense, but he was one of the best contributors to it.

Regression in the Flyers’ Late-Season Stretch

Farabee was a more impactful player for the Flyers than some of his numbers might indicate. Before the All-Star Break, he had 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points and a plus-4 rating in 50 contests. With 34 of those points being at even strength, he was actually 22nd in the NHL in even-strength P/60 at 2.91 among players with 100 or more minutes of ice time. His 50.8 xGF% at even strength was solid, too.

Early on in the season, Farabee was arguably the Flyers’ best player. He was noticeably stronger on the rush and more involved in the offense. After the All-Star Break, things went downhill for him. In 32 contests, he had just five goals and four assists for nine points and a minus-17 rating. His 49.1 xGF% wasn’t awful, but definitely a step down from what it was.

Farabee’s shooting percentage went from 14.2 percent to 10.4 percent, going from 2.4 shots on goal per game to just 1.9. He wasn’t the only player to see regression late in the season, but his was arguably the most severe. It’s not that he was a liability, he was just not providing anything in any zone.

Another bounce back of sorts might be in store for Farabee. Next season, it won’t be nearly as difficult to achieve as he already showed high upside for most of his 2023-24 campaign. Some more consistency at the very end of it is something that comes with age, and he is still pretty young as previously mentioned.

Farabee’s Final Grade

Farabee’s upside won’t exactly factor into his grade, but it’s something important to note. Overall, he was one of the better players on the team even with his decline. He was around the top on the team in most major categories, so a B-plus grade is what he finishes with.

Farabee might not even be on the Flyers next season if some of his trade rumors end up coming to fruition. If they don’t, the Flyers have themselves a solid player to put in the top six. He played some of his best hockey with another youngster, Bobby Brink, so the development of youth might hinge on a player like Farabee. Despite being pretty young himself, he is still an important veteran to the Orange and Black.