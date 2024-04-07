Flyers Were Lifeless in 6-2 Loss to Blue Jackets

Now on a seven-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers have hit rock bottom. Losing 6-2 to the worst team in terms of points in the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets, a once all-but guaranteed team to make the postseason, has now become one that may not be touching them at all. MoneyPuck’s playoff model has them at a 27 percent chance of making them when they had 90.9 percent odds on Mar. 21.

The season has completely fallen apart in the final stretch. What were some takeaways from their latest defeat?

Flyers Are Completely Out of Gas

The Flyers’ efforts have been getting worse and worse in this final stretch of the season, but in a must-win contest, there had to be a spark. Instead, they came up completely lifeless and had one of their worst efforts of the entire season. They had some good chances in their 4-2 loss against the Buffalo Sabres on Apr. 5. Here, they were simply outplayed by a team with nothing to compete for. It’s a sign that they have nothing left.

During the Flyers’ losing streak, there has been zero urgency from them. The only two players who scored were winger Olle Lycksell and defenseman Adam Ginning, who notched their first NHL goals. No roster regulars could tally for them, while netminder Sam Ersson’s struggles continued with just 27 saves on 33 shots.

First, the Flyers’ issues started with goaltending. Considering the team’s lack of offensive talent, winning games has been hard when they aren’t getting saves. Coupling that with the offense’s lack of pulse is a recipe for a disastrous contest, and that’s what Philadelphia got.

Related: Flyers’ John Tortorella Is a Double-Edged Sword

While there is still technically a chance for playoff hockey to return to Philadelphia, it doesn’t matter what teams are on the schedule at this point if they play like this. No model can account for that trend. A once feel-good story for the Orange and Black has become a nightmare.

Couturier Might Be More Important Than His Numbers Let On

Without captain Sean Couturier in their back-to-back due to injury, the Flyers lost to the Sabres and Blue Jackets by a combined score of 10-4. It’s not like they were winning with him, but a win in one of these two games would have kept Philadelphia in the playoff race. A win in both might have boosted their odds into the 90 percent range like it was a short while ago. Instead, they lost both without him.

When Couturier was in the lineup, he was a regular on the fourth line in his recent contests. But maybe he’s much more important than his ice time lets on. He might have just one point since Feb. 27, but the Flyers have been worse when he isn’t around.

Sean Couturier of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Couturier, a veteran of the Flyers since the 2011-12 season, clearly has some respect from his teammates. Otherwise, he probably wouldn’t be the captain. It’s impossible to know what goes on behind closed doors, but he is being missed a bit. The Flyers need him back as soon as possible — his voice is needed.

All Hope Is Not Lost for the Flyers

Somehow, the Flyers could theoretically make the postseason with a specific set of events playing themselves out. They aren’t that irrational, either. Essentially, if every team currently higher in the NHL standings beats the team lower in the NHL standings in regulation from here on out, the Flyers will be in the playoffs. Yes, it really is that simple.

The Flyers will play the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and Washington Capitals for their last four games. They would have 89 points on their campaign with a 3-1-0 record in that stretch. Momentum is at an all-time low for Philadelphia, but the standings say they should get three wins.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins, who currently occupy the last wildcard spot, have 83 points in the present but could see their season go south. With the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, and New York Islanders on the schedule, their playoff odds might not be as good as they seem. With four of those teams ahead of them in the standings, a 1-4-0 record would put them at 85 points and shy of the postseason.

As for the Capitals, they are another team threatening for a spot. They have the Ottawa Senators, Red Wings, Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning, Bruins, and Flyers left — three of those teams have more points than them. A 3-3-0 record would put them at 88 points and, of course, behind Philadelphia.

Finally, the Red Wings could also make things tight. They play the Sabres, Capitals, Penguins, Maple Leafs, and Canadiens twice. While tied with the Capitals in the standings, they are down in the regulation wins tiebreaker, so they are technically behind them. With three of these teams having a better record than them, the Red Wings would have a 3-3-0 record in this stretch and finish with 88 points.

The Flyers no longer control their destiny, and things seem dire, but other teams have struggled just as much. A playoff spot is still a plausible outcome if they can pull it together.

Next, the Flyers will return to Montreal to play the Canadiens on the road. Philadelphia lost a matchup in that building a bit earlier in their losing streak, so head coach John Tortorella has to rally his troops.