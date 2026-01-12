Guide to the 2026 Winter Olympics Women’s Hockey Tournament

The Olympics make for the biggest international tournament, and throughout the years, there have been some magical moments. Women’s Olympic hockey has been growing rapidly since its Olympic debut in 1998. In the seven tournaments they have participated in, Canada and the USA have dominated, with Team Canada winning five gold medals and Team USA winning the other two.

Olympics Eligibility

To play in the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championships, the Olympics ice hockey tournament, and the qualifications to these competitions, players must fulfill the following qualification requirements:

Each player must be under the jurisdiction of an IIHF member national association.

Each player must be a citizen of the country he/she represents.

Women’s Olympic Hockey Rosters

NOTE: Final Roster and Players to Watch articles will be linked below as they are published

Women’s Olympic Hockey Schedule