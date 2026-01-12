Guide to the 2026 Winter Olympics Women’s Hockey Tournament

The Olympics make for the biggest international tournament, and throughout the years, there have been some magical moments. Women’s Olympic hockey has been growing rapidly since its Olympic debut in 1998. In the seven tournaments they have participated in, Canada and the USA have dominated, with Team Canada winning five gold medals and Team USA winning the other two.
Olympics Eligibility
To play in the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championships, the Olympics ice hockey tournament, and the qualifications to these competitions, players must fulfill the following qualification requirements:
- Each player must be under the jurisdiction of an IIHF member national association.
- Each player must be a citizen of the country he/she represents.
Women’s Olympic Hockey Rosters
NOTE: Final Roster and Players to Watch articles will be linked below as they are published
|Women’s Group A:
|Schedule
|Final Roster
|Players to Watch
|Team Canada
|Schedule
|Final Roster
|Team Finland
|Schedule
|Final Roster
|Team Switzerland
|Schedule
|Final Roster
|Team USA
|Schedule
|Final Roster
|Team Czechia
|Schedule
|Final Roster
|Women’s Group B:
|Schedule
|Final Roster
|Players to Watch
|Team Germany
|Schedule
|Final Roster
|Team Japan
|Schedule
|Final Roster
|Team Sweden
|Schedule
|Team Italy
|Schedule
|Team France
|Schedule
|Final Roster
Women’s Olympic Hockey Schedule
|Date/Time (ET)
|Teams
|Final Score
|Game Takeaways
|Feb. 5, 2026
6:10 a.m.
|Team Germany
vs.
Team Sweden
|Feb. 5, 2026
8:40 a.m.
|Team France
vs.
Team Italy
|Feb. 5, 2026
10:40 a.m.
|Team Czechia
vs.
Team USA
|Feb. 5, 2026
3:10 p.m.
|Team Canada
vs.
Team Finland
|Feb. 6, 2026
6:10 a.m.
|Team Japan
vs.
Team France
|Feb. 6, 2026
8:40 a.m.
|Team Switzerland
vs.
Team Czechia
|Feb. 7, 2026
6:10 a.m.
|Team Japan
vs.
Team Germany
|Feb. 7, 2026
8:40 a.m.
|Team Italy
vs.
Team Sweden
|Feb. 7, 2026
10:40 a.m.
|Team Finland
vs.
Team USA
|Feb. 7, 2026
3:10 p.m.
|Team Canada
vs.
Team Switzerland
|Feb. 8, 2026
10:40 a.m.
|Team Sweden
vs.
Team France
|Feb. 8, 2026
3:10 p.m.
|Team Finland
vs.
Team Czechia
|Feb. 9, 2026
6:10 a.m.
|Team Italy
vs.
Team Japan
|Feb. 9, 2026
10:40 a.m.
|Team France
vs.
Team Germany
|Feb. 9, 2026
2:10 p.m.
|Team USA
vs.
Team Switzerland
|Feb. 9, 2026
3:10 p.m.
|Team Czechia
vs.
Team Canada
|Feb. 10, 2026
6:10 a.m.
|Team Sweden
vs.
Team Japan
|Feb. 10, 2026
10:40 a.m.
|Team Germany
vs.
Team Italy
|Feb. 10, 2026
2:10 p.m.
|Team USA
vs.
Team Canada
|Feb. 10, 2026
3:10 p.m.
|Team Switzerland
vs.
Team Finland
|Feb. 13, 2026
10:40 a.m.
|Quarterfinal
|Feb. 13, 2026
3:10 p.m.
|Quarterfinal
|Feb. 14, 2026
10:40 a.m.
|Quarterfinal
|Feb. 14, 2026
3:10 p.m.
|Quarterfinal
|Feb. 16, 2026
10:40 a.m.
|Semifinal
|Feb. 16, 2026
3:30 p.m.
|Semifinal
|Feb. 19, 2026
8:40 a.m.
|Bronze Medal
|Feb. 19, 2026
1:10 p.m.
|Gold Medal