Guide to the 2026 Winter Olympics Women’s Hockey Tournament

The Olympics make for the biggest international tournament, and throughout the years, there have been some magical moments. Women’s Olympic hockey has been growing rapidly since its Olympic debut in 1998. In the seven tournaments they have participated in, Canada and the USA have dominated, with Team Canada winning five gold medals and Team USA winning the other two.

Olympics Eligibility

To play in the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championships, the Olympics ice hockey tournament, and the qualifications to these competitions, players must fulfill the following qualification requirements:

  • Each player must be under the jurisdiction of an IIHF member national association.
  • Each player must be a citizen of the country he/she represents.
Women’s Olympic Hockey Rosters

Women’s Group A:ScheduleFinal RosterPlayers to Watch
Team CanadaScheduleFinal Roster
Team FinlandScheduleFinal Roster
Team SwitzerlandScheduleFinal Roster
Team USAScheduleFinal Roster
Team CzechiaScheduleFinal Roster
Women’s Group B:ScheduleFinal RosterPlayers to Watch
Team GermanyScheduleFinal Roster
Team JapanScheduleFinal Roster
Team SwedenSchedule
Team ItalySchedule
Team FranceScheduleFinal Roster

Women’s Olympic Hockey Schedule

Date/Time (ET)TeamsFinal ScoreGame Takeaways
Feb. 5, 2026
6:10 a.m.		Team Germany
vs.
Team Sweden
Feb. 5, 2026
8:40 a.m.		Team France
vs.
Team Italy
Feb. 5, 2026
10:40 a.m.		Team Czechia
vs.
Team USA
Feb. 5, 2026
3:10 p.m.		Team Canada
vs.
Team Finland
Feb. 6, 2026
6:10 a.m.		Team Japan
vs.
Team France
Feb. 6, 2026
8:40 a.m.		Team Switzerland
vs.
Team Czechia
Feb. 7, 2026
6:10 a.m.		Team Japan
vs.
Team Germany
Feb. 7, 2026
8:40 a.m.		Team Italy
vs.
Team Sweden
Feb. 7, 2026
10:40 a.m.		Team Finland
vs.
Team USA
Feb. 7, 2026
3:10 p.m.		Team Canada
vs.
Team Switzerland
Feb. 8, 2026
10:40 a.m.		Team Sweden
vs.
Team France
Feb. 8, 2026
3:10 p.m.		Team Finland
vs.
Team Czechia
Feb. 9, 2026
6:10 a.m.		Team Italy
vs.
Team Japan
Feb. 9, 2026
10:40 a.m.		Team France
vs.
Team Germany
Feb. 9, 2026
2:10 p.m.		Team USA
vs.
Team Switzerland
Feb. 9, 2026
3:10 p.m.		Team Czechia
vs.
Team Canada
Feb. 10, 2026
6:10 a.m.		Team Sweden
vs.
Team Japan
Feb. 10, 2026
10:40 a.m.		Team Germany
vs.
Team Italy
Feb. 10, 2026
2:10 p.m.		Team USA
vs.
Team Canada
Feb. 10, 2026
3:10 p.m.		Team Switzerland
vs.
Team Finland
Feb. 13, 2026
10:40 a.m.		Quarterfinal
Feb. 13, 2026
3:10 p.m.		Quarterfinal
Feb. 14, 2026
10:40 a.m.		Quarterfinal
Feb. 14, 2026
3:10 p.m.		Quarterfinal
Feb. 16, 2026
10:40 a.m.		Semifinal
Feb. 16, 2026
3:30 p.m.		Semifinal
Feb. 19, 2026
8:40 a.m.		Bronze Medal
Feb. 19, 2026
1:10 p.m.		Gold Medal
