3 Hurricanes’ Early Trade Deadline Targets

It is never too early to jump ahead and think about the future. With training camp almost underway and preseason games on the horizon, the opening night rosters will be sorted out. In a long and grueling 82-game season, injuries occur, and players can come in to help fill specific needs. Here are three early trade targets for the Carolina Hurricanes for this upcoming season.

Mark Scheifele

The top early trade candidate is one of the leading trade chips on the block. It is a matter of when or not the Winnipeg Jets trade Mark Scheifele, and the Hurricanes could pounce on it. The organization believes in Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and he is expected to center the second line. With most of the core on expiring contracts, going all in on a deep championship run isn’t a bad idea.

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A 1-2 punch with Sebastian Aho and Scheifele would cause matchup nightmares for opponents. He is the type of player that head coach Rod Brind’Amour would love to have in the fold. Offensively, he generated the second most expected goals and scored 42, which led the team. Furthermore, defensively, he led all forwards with 62 takeaways and finished with a 48% success rate in the faceoff circle.

Scheifele has a nose for the net and excels defensively. He was primarily deployed in the offensive zone during the 2022-23 season, which could be helpful for the Hurricanes. One key factor is the power play, which needs improving and is an area where he can contribute. He finished the season with 12 power-play goals and 22 points. His ability to thrive in the high-danger area of the ice goes perfectly with the way the Hurricanes play. The next potential candidate is another player to help in the middle.

Sean Monahan

The Hurricanes have many impact players on the wings, but down the middle is the more significant question mark. Kotkaniemi looks to build off a solid 43-point regular season but saw himself benched during the playoffs occasionally. Having an impactful second-line center is essential, and that’s where Sean Monahan comes in.



He is not nearly as impactful as Scheifele but could be a great depth center for the Hurricanes. Before getting hurt during the 2022-23 season, he finished with 17 points in 25 games, which saw him on pace for 55 points. Monahan looked rejuvenated and was having an excellent start to the campaign. He finished with a rock-solid 55.1 Faceoff win percentage. He signed a one-year deal to remain with Montreal, but with another solid start for the season, teams could come calling.

Corey Perry

The final early trade target for the Hurricanes is a proven veteran. Corey Perry is past the days of being a premier goal scorer in the league, which is what made him great with the Anaheim Ducks. However, there is still value in the player, so a contender like the Hurricanes could make the call.



Corey Perry, Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images)

Perry is a veteran who is more known for his physical presence on the ice and his leadership. It is a huge reason why the Chicago Blackhawks signed him to a one-year $4 million contract to help Connor Bedard. Given the state of the contract and the compensation Chicago can receive, he is a good trade candidate.

Depth is always good to have, especially during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Over the last few seasons, Perry has been an effective producer at the bottom of the lineup. During the 2021-22 season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, he scored 19 goals and 40 points but followed it up with 25 points the following year. In a year where winning a championship is the priority, gaining valuable depth goes a long way, and all of these players are great candidates.

These Targets Make Sense

All of these trade targets present its case. The question remains, which route does general manager Don Waddell want to go? Does he lure in the big fish in Scheifele? Or does he settle for impactful depth pieces in Monahan and Perry?



There is no better time to go all in on a championship run, and these players all fit the bill. They are all rental players and could all help round out an already deep roster. Time will tell, and it’s very early, but injuries happen, and players will need to fill the void.