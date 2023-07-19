Hurricanes Have Brett Pesce Replacement in Jalen Chatfield

The Carolina Hurricanes roster is taking shape. This core group is ready to continue its quest for the Stanley Cup and avenge its Eastern Conference Final defeat. General manager Don Waddell has done a fantastic job reinforcing this roster with impactful players, and they will look to help the team go deeper in the playoffs. However, one name continues to swirl in the rumor mill when it comes to potential trades. That player’s name is Brett Pesce.

The Future Surrounding Pesce

Pesce’s days in a Hurricanes jersey could be numbered. Contract extension talks have not gotten far, and the club could opt to trade him if an agreement is not reached. Waddell may hesitate to give him his desired compensation, but other teams would happily sign him long-term. He is currently in the final year of his deal which has an average annual value (AAV) of $4 million, and given what Damon Severson received from the Columbus Blue Jackets, that number is going to jump up.

Pesce is a defensive-minded defenseman known for his shutdown ability. Furthermore, he displayed some offensive upside with five goals and a career-high 25 assists last season. Teams are looking for a top-four defenseman known for their shutdown ability, so he fits the bill and has their attention. Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger have discussed the two teams interested and have linked him to the Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres. Both clubs are lacking defensive depth and can slot him right into the top four.

The fan base loves Pesce, and he has cemented himself as a core player for quite some time now. However, hockey is a business, and critical decisions are made regarding every player in the final year of their contract. If Waddell is ready to move on, it is not the end of the world, as a player internally could take Pesce’s place.

The Emergence of Jalen Chatfield

The story and career of Jalen Chatfield have been great to witness. He originally signed as a free agent with the Vancouver Canucks in 2017 and then signed with the Hurricanes in 2021. His career began in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Utica Comets, and he was a shutdown defenseman for the club. In three seasons with Utica, he scored just two goals and 17 total points, so offense was not his strong suit. However, once he joined the Hurricanes, things took off for him in a good way.

Chatfield spent most of the 2021-22 season with the Chicago Wolves, and his production skyrocketed. In 44 games, he scored six goals and 18 points, so he fit into the system and developed nicely. Fast forward a year, and he has made the jump to the NHL and showed why he could take the place of Pesce.

Jalen Chatfield, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Much like Pesce, Chatfield is not known for his offensive production. He can chip in on the scoreboard, but his shutdown ability is evident. Not only is he just as effective offensively, but he is better defensively than Pesce. Among all Hurricanes defensemen who logged 500 minutes of ice time, Chatfield had the second lowest expected goals against (33.75), as Pesce finished with 55.24 (most among all Carolina defensemen). His ability to excel in the high-danger areas was evident, as he allowed 172 attempts from the area. In addition, his 21 goals allowed in the high-danger area of the ice was also the second lowest.

Chatfield primarily played on the third pair with Calvin de Haan and Shayne Gostisbehere. Alongside de Haan, the duo was successful at limiting the opposition offensively, as they averaged 2.01 expected goals against per 60 minutes. Once Gostisbehere joined the team, that number was better, as they averaged 1.46 expected goals against per 60 minutes. For comparison, Pesce and Brady Skjei allowed the most goals of any pair for Carolina and had the highest expected goals against.

Chatfield carried that same level of play into the playoffs. Paired alongside Gostisbehere, the pair averaged the lowest expected goals against per 60 minutes (1.92) and accounted for six goals against. They were not an offensive powerhouse but did their job defensively.

Whomever Chatfield was paired with, they excelled defensively, and that was huge for head coach Rod Brind’Amour to lean on. Given his performance, he has emerged as an internal replacement for Pesce if he is moved.

Chatfield is Ready for More

If the days of Pesce come to a close, Chatfield is ready to take his place. Like his teammate, he is in the final year of his contract, so an extension would have to happen to remain with the club beyond this season.

Waddell will have his hands full next summer, as a good chunk of this core group is on expiring deals. However, Chatfield would not cost as much money as Pesce and is better defensively. Given the story of Chatfield and how he climbed his way into the NHL, he is ready for more significant minutes and can cement his place in the top four as soon as this season.