The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defensive prospect Scott Morrow to a three-year entry-level contract. This signing has been a long time coming, as the Hurricanes drafted Morrow back in 2021. After spending three seasons in collegiate hockey, another member of Carolina’s respectable pool of prospects (ranked 12th by The Hockey Writers) is heading to professional hockey.
The 21-year-old out of Connecticut spent his entire college career at the University of Massachusetts (UMass), immediately establishing himself as a member of the Minutemen. Morrow’s stats remained very consistent, with near identical production from year to year:
2021-22: 37 games, 13 goals, 20 assists, 33 points
2022-23: 35 games, 9 goals, 22 assists, 31 points
2023-24: 37 games, 6 goals, 24 assists, 30 points
While Morrow’s goals declined each season, his overall point totals remained steady. This could be attributed to him working on other aspects of his game.
Regardless, these numbers represent a solid level of production, especially for a defenseman. In each season, Morrow played 35 games or more and tallied 30 points or more.
It is unknown which level he will start at. According to Hurricanes PR, Morrow received a signing bonus of $277,500. Morrow will receive $807,500 in his first year should he be at the NHL level and $832,500 at the NHL level for years two and three of his contract.
More Hurricanes Coverage:
- Hurricanes Ink Prospect Scott Morrow to Entry-Level Contract
- Every NHL Team’s Longest-Tenured Player
- Every NHL Team’s Most Underrated Prospect
- Hurricanes Conclude March’s Grueling Schedule on a High Note
- Carolina Hurricanes Clinch Sixth Straight Playoff Berth