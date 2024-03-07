Hurricanes Should Target Alex Kerfoot in a Trade for His Versatility

The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline is just over 24 hours away, set for Friday, Mar. 8 at 3 pm ET. Many trades have already transpired over the last couple of days. So far, the Carolina Hurricanes have been linked to big-name targets with nothing to show for it, and fans are restless as they wait to see if general manager Don Waddell will make a move to get the team over the hump.

The latest rumor is that the Hurricanes are in the sweepstakes to acquire Pittsburgh Penguin Jake Guentzel. There is no indication of how the deal will work out, but that is the speculation.

However, management might prefer to add a depth player with versatility who can help out anywhere in the lineup, and Arizona Coyotes forward Alexander Kerfoot can play all three positions. Also, he comes from a team that Carolina dealt with around last season’s deadline in the deal for Shayne Gostisbehere. That trade could help facilitate trade negotiations between the teams.

Head coach Rod Brind’Amour tends to shuffle his lines on the fly, depending on how a game is going, including shifting a center to the wing and vice versa. Having players who can easily make the transition will benefit the Hurricanes. Kerfoot could be the team’s “Swiss Army Knife”.

The 29-year-old Vancouver, BC, native has 10 goals and 35 points in 62 games this season, and he’s in the first year of his two-year, $7 million deal, signed with Arizona on July 1, 2023, and includes a 10-team no-trade clause. His $3.5 million annual average value (AAV) is affordable for the Hurricanes, who have $5.74 million ($5.877 deadline cap) in available cap space.

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny spoke about how versatile Kerfoot is in the lineup stating, “He’s a Swiss Army knife. You can play him center, right wing, left wing, PK, power play, end of the game when you lead, end of the game when you need a goal. He’s that kind of a player. We’re lucky to have him.”

Kerfoot is the perfect fit for Brind’Amour’s system. Brind’Amour uses Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, and even Seth Jarvis on the penalty kill, power play, and any time during the game because he can rely on them in any situation.

Alex Kerfoot, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the Coyotes, Kerfott is slotted in as the third-line left-winger alongside Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz. Earlier in the season, he was seeing time on the first line with Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley. Furthermore, his contract is easy to add to their current cap space, and he has term which also suits Carolina since they are known to avoid rentals at the deadline.

The Hurricanes might be able to get a deal done if they offer forward Ryan Suzuki and a 2024 5th-round pick for Kerfoot, although Arizona might prefer a 4th-round pick instead. Drafted 28th overall in 2019 by the Hurricanes, Suzuki is now playing for the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he seven goals and 17 points in 33 games this season. Primarily a center, he is in the last year of his entry-level contract (ELC) worth roughly $860,000 per season, but he is arbitration-eligible and waiver-exempt. He could be a solid piece for the Coyotes’ future.

Carolina will be getting a versatile player in Kerfoot with another year on his deal, while the Coyotes would get a 22-year-old prospect in Suzuki, who they could keep for a few seasons and develop. Time is running out, but Waddell should inquire about Kerfoot. He would be a solid addition and could help the team down the stretch and into the playoffs. Not to mention next season as well.