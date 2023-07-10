What’s Brewing With Islanders’ Favorite Oyster Bay Brewing Co.

For most New York Islanders fans, the NHL offseason is a pretty quiet time of year, a signature of general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello’s approach to free agency. Since it is summertime, the next business I’d like to highlight in our spotlight series about Long Island businesses that contribute to the unique Long Island fandom is Oyster Bay Brewing Co.

Created in 2012 by Gabe Haim and Ryan Schlotter, Oyster Bay Brewing Co. is a local neighborhood brewery located on the North Shore of Long Island. Two years later, it skyrocketed to success as they created the first-ever beer made in tribute to a national hockey team. Almost a decade later, owners Haim and Schlotter are still on a breakaway, from their beer on tap at every bar in UBS Arena to announcing exciting news regarding the future of The Barn Rocker.

The Birth of the Barn Rocker

In 2014, Haim and Schlotter, longtime Islanders fans, were given the opportunity to meet with the food and beverage curator at Nassau Coliseum.

We had a meeting with them to get our beer on tap at the bar downstairs, Duelings Pub. We were just going to supply pumpkin beer because it was the fall. But, as we were leaving the meeting, we said jokingly, ‘Hey, you know this is the last year at the Coliseum. Wouldn’t it be really cool to make a commemorative beer to memorialize everything?’ – Gabe Haim

Haim and his partner, who made the joke in good jest, had no intention of actually doing it as they were just a small brewery at the time. Yet, the curator thought it was a fantastic idea. Long story short, a week later, Haim and Schlotter got a call back saying that the marketing team at Nassau Coliseum wanted to see what this commemorative beer would involve and finally ‘The Barn Rocker,’ was born.

Hockey fans make their way toward the entrances of the renovated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

The name ‘Barn Rocker’ was inspired by the popular ‘Rock The Barn,’ chant you would hear at the Coliseum from passionate Islanders fans. The beer itself is a flavorful craft beer designed for a mass market – a session ale and amber ale with 4.5% ABV to complement the food available at games. “It was an amazing sight to be seen, to supply [Nassau Coliseum] throughout that season. As huge fans of the team, it was a lot of fun and now, looking back, only the beginning,” reflects Haim.

A Statement Beer for A Statement Fanbase

‘The Barn Rocker’ propelled Oyster Bay Brewing Co. from a fan-favorite to a mainstay at venues across New York State such as Citifield, Jones Beach Theater, and, now, of course, UBS Arena. When COVID-19 hit, the popularity and community-focused values of the ‘Barn Rocker’ only strengthened, becoming a marvel across the country with Islanders fans purchasing the beer for meetups.

“Islanders fans are different. There is a lot of culture and passion for the team. Maybe it’s the four Stanley Cups in the 1980s. Maybe it’s because we, as Long Islanders, believe we are different,” Haim joked. He continued, “It’s special to brand our beer to be synonymous with the team. I’m sure there are plenty of fans who drink our beer because they love it. But, I believe there are also a lot of fans that buy it and drink it during the season to feel more part of the team and to show their support,” said Haim. It’s true that The Barn Rocker has become an extension of the Islanders fan community with a uniting force for fans who continue to bring new meaning and memories to what it means to rock a barn.

Oyster Bay Brewery’s Bright Future

The Barn Rocker has been a staple at UBS Arena since its’ opening in November 2021. However, Haim is happy to exclusively announce to The Hockey Writers that Oyster Bay Brewing Co. is going to be reformulating the Barn Rocker for this upcoming season.

The Barn Rocker has been the same recipe since 2015 with minor changes along the way, including people’s feedback. This year, we are completely changing the Barn Rocker to be a more Pilsner-style beer compared to its current amber style. We think this new formula will appeal to a wider audience and bridge the gap between craft beer and big-name beer while staying true to the Islanders fanbase and the brand we’ve built over the last eight years. – Gabe Haim

The reformulated Barn Rocker will hopefully be a good omen for a rather reformulated Islanders team next season, after a disappointing first round exit to the Carolina Hurricanes. What cannot be reformulated though is the uniqueness of Islanders fans and the way in which they support and rally behind Long Island businesses. Oyster Bay Brewing Co. has had a tremendous impact in contributing to the fan community on Long Island that even continues to leave Haim in awe.

New York Islanders mascot, Sparky, entertaining fans waiting in line for their merchandise. (James Nichols/THW)

“There are plenty of current and former Islanders players who come hang out at the Brewery, support the brand, and how we’ve created this beer to be synonymous with them. It’s special to call some of my favorite players my friends,” said Haim. His dedication to his brewery, the Islanders, and his family is palpable. “The Islanders have become a family tradition for my family. We watch every single game. All of my kids, in-laws, and family members are Islander fans. We are all happy at the same time and commiserate at the same time. I’ve not had that experience with other sports teams.”

Oyster Bay Brewing Co. continues to incorporate the values of family, community, and the Islanders, prioritizing Long Island fans at every turn when designing their draft beer. The reformulated Barn Rocker will be available in the next month and is sure to be another way for Islanders fans to connect with one another during both the season and the offseason.