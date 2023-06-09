Islanders Have 3 Good Offseason Targets on the Flyers’ Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers have started out this offseason with the objective of rebuilding their roster. They traded away defenseman Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade and are looking to move on from other veterans as the offseason progresses. Even goaltender Carter Hart, who is considered one of their building blocks as their starting goaltender, has been in trade rumors and might be dealt this summer. The message has been clear from first-year general manager (GM) Daniel Briere that the Flyers are entering a full rebuild and anyone can be traded.

Related: Islanders Must Change Despite Lamoriello’s Reluctance

Latest News & Highlights

The New York Islanders are one of the teams that will be looking to add one or two players this offseason. While GM Lou Lamoriello doesn’t make big moves and the Flyers would try to avoid making a trade with a division rival, if the right offer is in place, a deal can happen. After all, the Flyers recently made a deal with a divisional opponent, the Blue Jackets, and they can be ideal trade partners with the Islanders if needed.

Kevin Hayes

Kevin Hayes is a winger that can particularly help out the Islanders’ top six. The nine-year veteran has established himself as a reliable skater that might not be an All-Star caliber player but an upgrade to anyone’s offense. He has made his mark as a passer and with 231 career assists, he would open up the offense and create scoring chances for Brock Nelson, Anders Lee, and Bo Horvat, who the Islanders acquired before the trade deadline.

Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The big obstacle for the Islanders to acquire him is his contract. He has three years left on a $7.1 million average annual value (AAV) deal which includes a modified no-movement clause. Additionally, even at 31 years old, Hayes is one of the best players on the Flyers and the team will ask for at least their second-round draft pick and a top prospect in return. While prospects are more NHL-ready, the Provorov trade indicates that the Flyers are more interested in draft assets as Briere looks to start from scratch. The Islanders would have to put together the right package, likely moving multiple future draft selections in a deal, and make space for Hayes on the roster, making the move a risky one. However, the top-six forward would help turn the offense into one of the best in the NHL and make the Islanders one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference.

Travis Konecny

Arguably the best player on the Flyers in recent seasons, Travis Konecny is coming off a career year where he scored 31 goals and 30 assists to lead the team in points. It wasn’t a fluke for him either as he’s been an integral part of the offense for the past few years, scoring 82 goals and 126 assists over the last four seasons. At 26 years old, he is entering the prime of his career, making him a player the Flyers would avoid trading. However, he only has two years left on his six-year deal and the best time to trade him is this offseason as the team can get a strong return for him.

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Islanders would have to give up a lot to acquire Konecny. Along with moving their second-round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, they would also have to add their first-round selection in a future draft and possibly another pick to acquire him. However, he would be worth the price tag. He would be an immediate upgrade to the top six, as he’s a versatile forward who can play multiple positions and set up scoring chances while also finding the back of the net with a good shot. Acquiring him would signal that the Islanders would be going all in on this season and the next one with the hope of winning the Cup.

James van Riemsdyk

James van Riemsdyk is a pending free agent, allowing the Islanders to sign him without giving up prospects or draft assets. While he’s declining as a skater, he’s still capable of playing a middle-six role, scoring 20 goals or more in four of the past seven seasons. The Islanders adding van Riesmdyk to the roster would allow them to add a depth forward who can play alongside Jean-Gabriel Pageau or Nelson and find open shots on the left wing.

James van Riemsdyk, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The question is how much gas is left in the tank for van Riemsdyk. He’s 34 years old and coming off one of the worst years of his career where he scored only 12 goals and 16 assists. Moreover, he would be another aging player added to an Islanders roster that is filled with players over 30 and on the decline. The move can backfire but at the same time, he would add depth to the forward unit and round out the offense for next season. On a one-year deal, the move can pay off, especially if the team makes a deep playoff run.

Other Flyers The Islanders Can Target

The Flyers’ King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee Scott Laughton will be a player to watch this offseason. While this season was the first time he recorded over 40 points and he doesn’t stand out on the ice, he would be a valuable addition to the Islanders. He’d play a middle-six role and give the offense depth and the Islanders would be able to add him at a bargain price, as he’d only cost a mid-round draft selection.

The Flyers have made it clear that they are looking to rebuild from the ground up and that means that a lot of veterans could be moved in the upcoming weeks. The Islanders tend to avoid big offseason moves but they can take advantage of a divisional opponent that is actively trying to rebuild.