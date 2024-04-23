Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Domi, Samsonov, Matthews & Nylander

If you are a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, your confidence has to feel a boost after Monday night’s exhilarating Game 2. Suddenly, the sense of “same-old, same-old” has been lifted. The Maple Leafs split the first two games on the road by taking home a key 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Even better, Auston Matthews proved how amazing a player he was by dominating the game in almost every way possible.

Matthews’ pivotal, tie-breaking, third-period goal came on a sensational play. It showed his skill and timing and how good his partnership with Max Domi can be on the ice. It wasn’t that this win was easy, but the Maple Leafs had the best of the play and tied the series at 1-1. The win snapped the Maple Leafs’ eight-game losing streak against Boston.

Now, heading to Toronto, the stage is set for an exciting continuation of the series on home ice.

Item 1: 3 Key Reasons for the Maple Leafs’ Victory

There were several reasons why the Maple Leafs beat the Bruins on Monday night. The first and biggest reason was Matthews. His dominant performance was central to his team’s success. He had a hand in all three of the team’s goals, including the tie-breaking game-winner in the third period. After failing over the last two games of the season to score goal number 70 and going pointless in Game 1, he found the perfect time to break out of a scoring slump. The stakes could hardly have been higher, and he came through in this high-pressure playoff scenario.

Second, the Maple Leafs improved their special teams play. After struggling in Game 1, their penalty kill stepped up in Game 2. Additionally, John Tavares‘ power-play goal to tie the game at 2-2 was a momentum shifter. This neutralized one of Boston’s strengths and showed that the Maple Leafs could capitalize on crucial scoring opportunities.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Finally, Ilya Samsonov played a strong game in the net. He made 27 saves and stood steady against Boston’s attacks. The Maple Leafs didn’t crumble under pressure after falling behind early; instead, they regrouped and responded. Their ability to bounce back from deficits and maintain composure under pressure significantly impacted their win.

Item 2: Ilya Samsonov Has Turnaround Game

More specifically about Samsonov, he proved to be a cornerstone for the Maple Leafs as they evened their Round 1 series. After a difficult Game 1, where he let in four goals, he made a commendable comeback by stopping all but two of the 29 shots that came his way. The win was crucial for the series and restored the team’s confidence. Samsonov had a rollercoaster regular season, ending with a .890 save percentage and a 3.13 goals-against average.

With the series moving back to Toronto for Game 3, Samsonov’s Game 2 performance gives his team a strong foundation. His ability to bounce back after a tough game is a promising sign for a team looking to overcome its playoff skeletons, especially against a challenging opponent like the Bruins. As the Maple Leafs prepare for the next game, Samsonov’s role will be pivotal in maintaining this momentum and securing home-ice advantage. As Tavares said in the post-game media scrum, his team “loves the guy.”

Item 3: Auston Matthews Plays Amazing Game

Matthews showed his elite talent in a crucial Game 2. He contributed a goal and two assists, which was particularly significant given how quiet he was in Game 1.

He fueled the Maple Leafs’ offence by setting up Max Domi for the team’s first goal. He later assisted on Tavares’ power-play goal that tied the game at two in the second period. But the highlight of his (and his team’s) night came in the third period when he took a perfect pass from Domi to score the game-winner on a breakaway.

Every aspect of the play was amazing. Domi’s pass was unworldly. But, it was only there because Matthews had anticipated and cut for the net. Then, his over-the-shoulder catch and drop, breakaway speed, and amazing deke and shot had to be perfect. And, they were. From start to finish, he combined his sharp instincts and skill to finish.

This game underscored Matthews’ importance to the Maple Leafs’ playoff aspirations. After a stellar regular season in which he led the NHL with 69 goals and 107 points, his work has only started. His ability to lead his team and influence the game reassured Toronto fans.

With the series heading home for the next two games, Matthews’ continued impact will be crucial as his team seeks to capitalize on their regained home-ice advantage.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

This victory is a positive sign for the Maple Leafs as they head back to Toronto for Games 3 and 4. With home-ice advantage and a huge morale boost from tying the series, can the Maple Leafs continue their momentum? As the series advances, maintaining this level of performance against a tough Bruins team will be crucial.

Now fans are just waiting for the news on William Nylander. Rumor has it that he’s suffering from an upper-body injury he received in the last game of the regular season. Ahhh nuts. Hindsight, right?