Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Tavares, Marner & Sammy

After losing to the New York Islanders on Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs came back with a high-powered offensive game to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Wednesday. The Maple Leafs got off to a good start and scored first; however, the Stars quickly responded with two goals late in the period to pull ahead. In the second frame, the Maple Leafs’ power play stepped up, scoring twice to regain the lead, 3-2.

The third period saw both teams pushing offensively, resulting in exciting back-and-forth action. Although the Stars managed to tie the game with a penalty shot, the Maple Leafs quickly answered with two quick goals to regain the lead at 5-3. When the Stars scored with the extra attacker after pulling their goalie, the Maple Leafs held on for the 5-4 victory.

Item One: The Positives of the Game for the Maple Leafs

Positive One: The Team’s Offensive Contributions

William Nylander had an impressive game, scoring two goals and adding an assist. Auston Matthews continued his outstanding season with his NHL-leading 41st goal. John Tavares contributed a goal and two assists. Again, the team showed its offensive depth and firepower.

Positive Two: The Maple Leafs Power Play Success

Toronto capitalized on its power-play chances and quickly, with three goals. It was one of the team’s most effective special teams efforts in recent memory, and their three goals were scored within just over a minute of elapsed time with the man advantage.

Positive Three: The Maple Leafs Quick Response to Adversity

After Dallas tied the game on Evgenii Dadonov’s penalty shot goal in the third period, the Maple Leafs responded quickly with two goals within 20 seconds. Mitch Marner scored the go-ahead goal just 32 seconds after Dallas’ equalizer, followed by Nylander’s second goal of the night. The team’s ability to respond helped them regain control of the game. It was a crucial moment, and the team skated away with the win.

Item Three: Nylander’s Heroics Came at the Right Time

Nylander has started to score again. Over his last two games alone, he’s put up four points, including two goals and two assists. This comes just after his brief three-game scoreless streak before the All-Star Break.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nylander’s contributions couldn’t have come at a better time, especially after the loss to the Islanders. With the Atlantic Division race heating up and the team desperately needing a win, he rose to the occasion. His goal gave the team a two-goal cushion and turned out to be the game-winner.

What stands out is Nylander’s knack for scoring at clutch moments. With 25 goals and 65 points in just 49 games, he continues to be key to the team’s offence. He’s proven himself to be an impactful player game after game.

Item Four: Ilya Samsonov Has Another Solid Game

Ilya Samsonov started Wednesday’s game. Despite allowing three goals on 29 shots against the Islanders, he’s been performing well recently. Coming into the game, he had a 1.49 goals-against average (GAA) and a .942 save percentage over his last four games.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Against the Stars, Samsonov allowed four goals on 31 shots but managed to hang on for the win. Although he wasn’t at his best, he was good enough to secure his fourth win in his last five starts. With this victory, his record improved to 9-5-6 for the season, with a .879 save percentage and a 3.38 GAA.

Samsonov will likely be back in the net on Saturday when the Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators. The question is whether he can continue his solid performance and help his team secure another victory.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Against the Stars, the Maple Leafs heavily relied on their first line for offence, with only Tyler Bertuzzi contributing points outside of the Core 5 players: Tavares, Matthews, Nylander, Morgan Rielly, and Marner.

While the Core 5’s performance was crucial, the team might need to diversify their scoring to remain competitive for the rest of the season. That’s true, especially against tougher opponents and in playoff games. Achieving a more balanced offensive contribution across all lines is essential for sustained success in the NHL. So far, that aspect has eluded them.