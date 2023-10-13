Maple Leafs Matthews Spectacular Start Sends Clear Message

In the thrilling home opener against the Montreal Canadiens, which ended in a 6-5 shootout win for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews made a statement. He looked like a man on a mission – grim-faced, I called it. During the game, he displayed an extraordinary level of skill but also a huge measure of determination.

Matthews not only scored a hat trick in this game but also showcased his exceptional abilities. After last season’s disappointing 40-goal season (if that’s even logical), the team’s first game of the season left fans and hockey analysts believing that he’s completely back.

Related: Insiders Optimistic About Maple Leafs & Nylander Negotiations

In the video below, Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne share an insightful conversation about Matthews. One thing they are clear about is that the NHL’s soon-to-be highest-paid player made a huge point. He delivered that point in a spectacular and exceedingly timely way.

Matthews’ First Goal Puts Him in Great Company

Scoring three goals in a single game is impressive on its own, but what made Matthews’ achievement even more remarkable is that his first goal of the game put him at the 300-goal mark. That places him in some heady company. He’s part of an exclusive club of players who have reached 300 career goals in 500 games or fewer. To put this feat into perspective, the video noted the legendary names on this exclusive list.

Related: 7 Cool Things About Maple Leafs’ Goalie Felix “The Cat” Potvin

Specifically, the video noted that the list included Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy, Mario Lemieux, Brett Hull, Teemu Selanne, Jari Kurri, Marcel Dionne, Alex Ovechkin, Maurice Richard, Tim Kerr, and Luc Robitaille. [As a note, the person who made the list forgot to include Eric Lindros and Paul Kariya, who also should have made it.]

The 14th and latest addition to this group is now Matthews.

List of Players Who Have Scored 300 Goals in Less than 500 Games

For readers who care, here’s the list of NHL players who scored 300 goals. I have ranked these players from the fewest games to reach that milestone to the most games needed:

Wayne Gretzky reached the 300-goal mark in just 350 games. Pavel Bure reached 300 goals in 372 games. Mario Lemieux reached 300 goals in 378 games. Maurice “The Rocket” Richard scored his 300th goal in 381 games. Jari Kurri reached 300 goals in 400 games. Brett Hull achieved 300 goals in 411 games. Marcel Dionne achieved 300 goals in 417 games. Mike Bossy scored 300 goals in 433 games. Tim Kerr reached 300 goals in 433 games (tied with Bossy). Alex Ovechkin scored his 300th goal in 441 games. Paul Kariya achieved 300 goals in 444 games. Eric Lindros scored his 300th goal in 454 games. Teemu Selanne reached 300 goals in 460 games. Auston Matthews scored 300 goals in 482 games.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Matthews is the 14th fastest player to reach 300 goals in NHL history, among the Maple Leafs players specifically, he is the fifth player (chronologically) to reach the 300-goal milestone (regardless of the number of games needed). Matthews now trails only Ron Ellis (332), Dave Keon (365), Darryl Sittler (389), and Mats Sundin (420) on Toronto’s all-time goal list.

Matthews Has Achieved This Milestone at a Young Age

The fact that Matthews has achieved such a career milestone at such a young age is a testament to his incredible talent and dedication to the game. Also, if Wednesday night is any indication, his incredible determination and passion to succeed is deeper than I’ve ever seen it. It was etched on his face after he scored number 300 and then (if possible, even more determined) when he was seeking to tie the game late in the third period.

Related: Maple Leafs Signing Matthews a Franchise-Defining Moment

Latest News & Highlights

According to the video conversation, what makes Matthews’ performance even more astonishing is that he recently signed a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid player in the NHL next season. When a player carries that weight, there are always high expectations. On Wednesday, Matthews didn’t just meet them; he crushed them.

In the season opener, he carried the team by scoring a crucial goal when the game was still within reach. And, although the odds looked grim with time ticking down, he handled the pressure and came through a second time.

Matthews’ Start Is Better This Season Than Last

Last season, Matthews didn’t score his third goal until game 10, which was played on Oct. 30. In fact, he scored only three goals in the entire month of October (2022). Starting this season with a hat-trick must be a massive relief. It’s also a good sign for both the Maple Leafs and Matthews himself.

Auston Matthews directing other Maple Leafs teammates (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

We might never know for sure whether Matthews’ downturn last season was a result of injuries. However, there’s no doubt that he’s on the road to a solid 2023-24 season. He’s also hitting his prime as an athlete. He’s entering an age range where scoring 50 or even 60 goals in a season is achievable. Considering that Connor McDavid managed 64 goals last season, there’s every reason to believe that Matthews now has his sights set on besting that mark and seeing his name on the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy once again.

To Kypreos and Bourne, Matthews Was Sending a Message

As Kypreos and Bourne rightly pointed out, Matthews had a message to send in the season opener, and he did so loud and clear. His second goal in the game was especially remarkable. Shooting from a seemingly impossible angle near the goal line, Matthews’ precision and power beat the Canadiens’ goalie Jake Allen before he could even blink. I only saw it in the slow-motion replay.

Related: Ottawa Senators’ Brady Tkachuk: Building Block for the Future

It’s the kind of goal that leaves goalies shaking their heads, wondering how they got beat from that spot on the ice. It’s also the kind of goal that demoralizes opponents but electrifies the home crowd.

The Bottom Line

Matthews’ performance on opening night was sensational. It is also a hint of the scoring heights he might be able to reach during his career. If he continues to play at this level and stays healthy, there’s no doubt that he’ll be in the running for NHL scoring titles – eventually setting his sights on taking his place among the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history.

As it stands today, there’s no longer a debate about whether Matthews is an elite player. The debate now is just how elite he will be when his career is over.