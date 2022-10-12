Bunting’s Next Deal Will Have Roster Ripple Effect for Maple Leafs

According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, the Toronto Maples are interested in talking to Michael Bunting about a long-term extension. While the two sides haven’t engaged in talks just yet, the pending UFA is due for a healthy raise next season and the organization is hoping to keep him around without having to offer an insane number for a player who is likely to hit his third 20-plus goal season and could up his production from the 63 points he posted in 2021-22.

LeBrun notes:

“I think they’re open to talk about what an eight-year deal would look like to bring down the AAV and bring down the cap hit. What’s interesting is that I think that camp might be interested at looking at eight years because at age 27, this will be Bunting’s one big opportunity at free agency, and I think he wants to remain a Maple Leaf. I think that’s an interesting conversation once it happens.”

This Could Create a Massive Challenge For the Maple Leafs

Bunting is not a player who the Maple Leafs will need to find $1 or $2 million for. This is a player who will go from $950K to somewhere between $3.5 million and upwards of $5.5 million on a long-term extension. That kind of jump will be felt in other places on the roster and that means sacrificing a few members of the team who are key depth pieces.

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

This is all assuming Bunting isn’t looking to test the free agency market. While some Maple Leafs’ fans are pointing to Nick Paul‘s recent deal in Tampa Bay as a possible comparison, that would be unlikely considering the difference in the two player’s production. The good news is that LeBrun’s comments suggest Bunting is interested in staying with the team. At the same time, the organization has lost key members of its roster in two consecutive offseasons and not every departure was pretty. Lowballing the player may have a negative outcome.

So too, if there’s a team or two that highly value Bunting, the offers could be too high for the Maple Leafs to match. This is especially true in a scenario where teams are leaving room on their rosters with a salary cap that is projected to increase.

What Scenarios Could The Maple Leafs Be Looking At?

There are a few things that could happen based on what Bunting decides to do.

Perhaps he offers a considerable hometown discount. He did say recently, “I’m a Toronto boy. I love playing for the Maple Leafs. This is my home.” What that’s worth in terms of a salary cut isn’t clear. Regardless, he’s still going to get a significant bump from his current salary.

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Perhaps he tests or his agents gauge the market just to have a comparable for the Leafs to work with. If he does that, Toronto should expect that $4 million per season is just the starting point. If he has a big year, — and it is likely he will — that number will only go up. Bunting noted that he’s fine negotiating a new contract mid-season but he personally wants to stay away from the process and let his team do everything. That’s good and bad news for the Leafs because it means he could sign early, but it also means his team will be using comparables to make their case.

Finally, Bunting could move on. That’s both problematic and creates an opportunity for others on the roster. Replacing Bunting could be tricky, but the Leafs have some prospects in the system that could potentially do it. Nick Robertson is the most likely candidate and he’s eagerly awaiting a real chance in the NHL to show what he can do.

What Could This Cost The Maple Leafs?

Assuming Bunting does sign somewhere around the $4-$5 million range, expect the departures of Alex Kerfoot and Pierre Engval to follow. Both are pending unrestricted free agents and the team can’t afford to keep everyone around. With the Maple Leafs wanting to prioritize deals for David Kämpf and leave room for Auston Matthews’ next deal, it’s clear a few players have to go if Bunting stays.

And, should Ilya Samsonov come in and perform well, as an RFA with arbitration rights, the Leafs might have to work some magic there too.