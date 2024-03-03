Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Domi, Samsonov, Jarnkrok & Rielly

In a game that had a playoff-like intensity, the Toronto Maple Leafs emerged with a 4-3 shootout win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night. It was a tightly contested battle of goaltenders where both teams generated scoring opportunities.

Although the game looked well in hand for the Maple Leafs, Mitch Marner’s errant attempt to ice the game with a minute remaining turned into a Rangers offensive faceoff. It didn’t take long for New York’s Vincent Trocheck to score to force overtime. When neither team managed to break the deadlock during the overtime period, the game went to a dramatic shootout.

On his birthday, Max Domi stepped up for the Maple Leafs, scoring the deciding shootout goal to take home the extra point for his team. While both teams put forth strong efforts, the Maple Leafs ultimately extended their winning streak to a modest two games. They are slowly creeping up the standings.

Item 1: 3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Won the Game Saturday Night

There were three reasons the Maple Leafs won the game last night against the Rangers. First, Domi’s shootout goal proved to be the deciding factor that brought home the win for the Maple Leafs. Second, the team got key offensive games from John Tavares, Marner, and William Nylander. The Maple Leafs were able to capitalize on their scoring chances at opportune times.

Third, Ilya Samsonov delivered a standout performance for the Maple Leafs. Despite a slow start, he got better as the game progressed, making 32 saves. These included several crucial stops in overtime and the shootout. His ability to elevate his game played a significant role in securing the victory for his team. He now has put up a solid record of 10-2-0 in his last 12 games.

Item 2: Ilya Lyubushkin Exits with a Head Injury

When Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano left the Arizona Coyotes game with a concussion, Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving jumped on the phone to finalize the Ilya Lyubushkin trade. In Saturday’s game, Lyubushkin had to leave after sustaining a head injury from a heavy hit from Matt Rempe during the second period. Now what?

Ilya Lyubushkin, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

We won’t know for a while how serious this injury might be. However, that it occurred during Lyubushkin’s first game back with the Maple Leafs after being traded from the Ducks just two days ago is just horrible luck. Given the Maple Leafs’ current shortage of defensemen, Lyubushkin’s absence might seem to put the team right back where they started. It sure raises concerns about the team’s defensive depth and strategy moving forward.

The extent of Lyubushkin’s injury and whether he will miss additional playing time remains uncertain, but we’ll soon learn more. Look for the Maple Leafs to make more adjustments to their defensive lineup to compensate for Lyubushkin’s absence, depending on the severity of his injury and the duration of his recovery.

Item 3: Morgan Rielly Picks Up First Point Since Returning From Suspension

Speaking about the team’s defense, Morgan Rielly registered an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win. It was his first point since returning from a five-game suspension. Despite being an offensive defenseman, Rielly’s ability to deliver points has slowed since his return over the past five games.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With Giordano sidelined due to a head injury and newcomer Lyubushkin exiting the game early in a similar manner, there will be increased pressure on Rielly to anchor the defensive unit. His offensive contributions remain critical for this team’s success. In last night’s game, Rielly played a ton (25:05). However, since his return five games ago, his ice time has been substantially lower (over two minutes each game). He’s averaged only 21:52 since his return. On the season, he had averaged well over 24 minutes.

Item 4: Calle Jarnkrok Returned to Action

Calle Jarnkrok returned to the lineup after missing 13 games with a broken knuckle. He registered an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win and put in a solid 17:11 of ice time. His assist, which came from a shot that deflected off Tavares and into the net, was Jarnkrok’s 300th career point. He’s been a solid player for the Maple Leafs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Nylander is on another scoring streak. That’s no surprise, given his skillset, confidence, and success this season. Last night, he threw a shot at the net that deflected off Rangers defenseman Erik Gustafsson’s stick in the slot to tie the game 2-2.

That goal pushed his current scoring streak to 10 games (with eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points). With the goal, Nylander became the first player in Maple Leafs’ history to have three point-producing streaks of at least 10 games in a single season. He started the season with a 17-game point streak from Oct. 11-Nov. 19 and then put up a 13-game streak from Nov. 30-Dec. 29.

Now, the question is whether he can maintain this current scoring streak over the Maple Leafs’ upcoming games. Although coach Sheldon Keefe sat him for much of the end of the second period for his defensive play, his consistency on offense makes him a dependable asset for both the Maple Leafs. Now, can he reach the 100-point milestone on the season?