Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Hyman, Galchenyuk & Dubas

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the similarities between former Maple Leaf Zach Hyman and newcomer Matthew Knies. Both Knies and Hyman share similar playing styles and could impact the team in similar ways. Is there a chance that Knies could successfully follow in Hyman’s footsteps?

Second, I’ll share the news that former Maple Leaf Alex Galchenyuk has taken a big right turn by signing with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). In some ways it makes sense. Galchenyuk, although he was born in the United States, is from a Belarusian family and is fluent in Russian. Might he find a hockey home near the Baltic Sea in Russia’s window to Europe?

Latest News & Highlight

Finally, I’ll reflect on the possible impact of Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan’s decision not to renew Kyle Dubas’ contract as general manager. Could it create a perfect storm for his own 10-year assessment with the team? Could this season be pivotal for both Shanahan and Dubas in their new roles?

Item One: Comparing Zach Hyman and Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies is a rising Maple Leafs prospect. In an interesting article in Pension Plan Puppets, the panel talked about his rise to the top of the team’s prospects list. In that conversation, someone mentioned Knies’ similarity to former Maple Leafs digger Zach Hyman when he was part of the team’s top-six.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Zach Hyman Is Not Driven by Money

It’s a good point. The comparisons point to Knies’ versatility and impact on the ice. Like Hyman, Knies could excel in the role of a support player for the team’s elite stars and contribute in a variety of ways.

Knies has already made a significant impact even though he transferred from US college hockey to the big stage of the Stanley Cup postseason. He never missed a beat and surprised everyone with his seamless transition. His early success reminds fans of Hyman’s established value in the NHL despite not being a high-profile draft pick.

Zach Hyman, now making a difference with the Edmonton Oilers.

(Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Knies plays a fearless and audacious game with a level of intensity that sets him apart. If he is successful, his contributions will go beyond point totals. On one hand, without the elite skills, he has to focus on building a strong all-around game. He could turn out to be the kind of player who shows up game after game in the postseason when the play really gets tough.

This season, fans will start to see answers to the question of how high Knies’ ceiling might be. Can he become an impact NHL player? He might not turn into the kind of star Auston Matthews is, but he could become the kind of player Matthews needs to help him flourish as a scorer.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies Set for Top-6 Role

I also read that Shane Doan had impacted Knies’ development by instilling in him the belief that it wasn’t important to be the most skilled player on the ice, just the best. As Knies continues to become the best player he can be, will he follow in Hyman’s footsteps as a key contributor to the team’s success? One can only hope.

Item Two: Galchenyuk Lands in St. Petersburg

Alex Galchenyuk was once hailed as a rising star in the NHL. Drafted third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, his early career showed immense promise. With the Canadiens, he displayed flashes of brilliance and even hit the 30-goal mark in the 2015-16 season.

However, that hype ended quite a few seasons ago. Since then, he’s tried to become a serviceable NHLer. It hasn’t been easy. He’s entered a nomadic phase, with stints with multiple NHL teams, including the Arizona Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, and Nashville Predators.

#3 overall pick of 2012 NHL Draft forward Alex Galchenyuk has arrived to the KHL.



Welcome to the K, @AGally94! pic.twitter.com/ikvgIvRtJ4 — KHL (@khl_eng) August 25, 2023

Two weeks ago, Galchenyuk embarked on a new chapter in his professional hockey journey. Even more nomadic, Galchenyuk made a significant move by signing a two-year contract with SKA St. Petersburg.

Related: Why Minnesota Is Truly the State of Hockey

The 29-year-old Galchenyuk will now try to carve out a new path in international hockey. Fluent in Russian due to his Belarusian heritage, the KHL offers him a fresh start. Can he rediscover the scoring touch that once made him a highly-touted prospect? Even more crucial perhaps, can his life become more settled?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

I’ve been thinking a bit about the odd nature of the Maple Leafs’ 2023 offseason. Brendan Shanahan‘s decision not to renew Dubas’ contract raises some interesting questions. The team’s former GM departed after a challenging tenure with the team, which is a move that many fans had dreamed about.

Brendan Shanahan and former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas (The Hockey Writers)

His departure leaves Shanahan facing increased pressure to deliver playoff success and trust in new GM Brad Treliving to move the team closer to the Stanley Cup. However, will this move leave Shanahan out on a limb? As president of hockey operations, his job is to shape the team’s direction, and the decisions he has made during the offseason reflect that influence.

This season will be pivotal for both Shanahan and Dubas. The success or failure of their team might have long-term implications for both individuals and their organizations.

Related: Pittsburgh Penguins: Revisiting the Patric Hornqvist Trade

What happens if the Maple Leafs succeed this season is one thing. However, what happens if the Maple Leafs fail and the Penguins have a great season? It could be an interesting season for shaping Shanahan’s future.