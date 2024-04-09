Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Samsonov & McCabe

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in an overtime thriller on Monday night. Jake McCabe scored the game-winning goal at 1:30 of the extra period to seal the win, while Auston Matthews notched his NHL-leading 65th goal and assisted on the game-winner.

Item One: Three Reasons for Maple Leafs’ Victory

There were three key reasons the Maple Leafs won last night’s game. First, Matthews was dominant. His 65th goal was scored on a beautifully designed power play early in the third period. A faceoff win turned into a perfect pass, which Matthews wired home.

Related: Maple Leafs Keeping Marner May Mean Slighting Tavares

Second, the Maple Leafs showed composure and precision in overtime, and the Penguins never had a chance to make a line change. In a wise play near the bench, the Maple Leafs avoided a too-many-men penalty, regrouped, and made two perfect passes. Once the puck was on McCabe’s stick, he did his best William Nylander impression to slide it past a faked-out Alex Nedeljkovic. Toronto capitalized on their chance, and the game was in the bag.

Third, the Maple Leafs’ penalty kill worked to perfection. They successfully killed off Pittsburgh’s power plays and relied on solid goaltending from Ilya Samsonov to clean up whatever was left behind. The team’s defensive performance helped ensure the win over a relentless Penguins team driving for a playoff seed.

Item Two: Ilya Samsonov’s Continues His Reliability in the Crease

Samsonov faced 32 shots and turned away 30 of them, winning his fifth straight game with a stellar .929 save percentage during this impressive stretch.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Samsonov has a 23-6-7 record this season, and his numbers increase with almost every win. He’s still below a .900 save percentage (.895) and right at a 3.00 goals-against average (GAA). Despite occasional fluctuations, his recent games have never made anyone wonder if he’s going into the tank again. He’s a reliable goalie for the Maple Leafs.

Item Three: Auston Matthews’ Scores Number 65

Matthews isn’t slowing down in his quest for 70 goals this season. As noted, he scored his 65th goal of the season on a textbook faceoff win/set up by John Tavares. His assist on McCabe’s overtime goal also showed his high hockey IQ and ability to see the ice well.

Related: Matthew Knies Offering Maple Leafs Surprising Physicality

With the goal, Matthews became the 13th player in NHL history to reach 65 goals in a single season. He’s the first player to achieve this feat since Alex Ovechkin did it in 2007. Any questions about whether or not he’s a generational talent are flying out the window.

Item Four: Jake McCabe’s Game-Winning Goal Was His First Point in Nine Games

McCabe’s goal made him the unlikely overtime hero. Talk about stepping up at a crucial time. He looked every bit the scorer when he buried the feed from Matthews just 1:30 into the extra period. Flashing toward the net from the slot, McCabe made no mistake – it was his first point in nine games.

Despite the scoring drought, McCabe has become a solid defenseman this season. He’s been a rock for the Maple Leafs and has the scars to prove it. He’s put up career highs with eight goals and 26 points in 70 games. He’s also made a crucial under-the-radar move to the right side of the defence and is now an essential part of Toronto’s second defensive pairing.

Item Five: Matthew Knies Scores His 15th Goal of the Season

Matthew Knies has had a solid season and is becoming a significant team player. He added another goal to his season total when he scored the team’s first goal early in the second period off a good feed from T.J. Brodie. That goal tied the game at 1-1. He’s shown an ability to drive to the net and finish his scoring chances.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Image courtesy of Upper Deck)

Knies extended his recent hot streak by scoring his third goal in his last four games. He’s also recorded points in six of his past seven games. He’s emerging as a legitimate scoring threat among Maple Leafs’ middle-six forwards. He now has 15 goals and 20 assists (for 35 points) in 75 games. He seems to provide the depth-scoring the team will need to prosper during the postseason.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

There’s still a chance that the Maple Leafs can catch the Florida Panthers for second place in the Atlantic Division. If they can win their last five games, they’ll collect 109 points. They also play the Panthers in Florida in the season’s second-to-last game. Even if Florida wins three of their last four but loses to Toronto in regulation, they’d pick up only 108 points.

While it’s a tough row to hoe, it’s doable.