NHL Playoff Clinching Scenarios & Player Milestones – 4/9/24

The NHL has 13 games scheduled for the evening of April 9, and most of the games have implications for the playoffs or players reaching milestones.

Here is the breakdown of what is at stake in these contests.

Player Milestones

Patrick Kane

When the Detroit Red Wings host the Washington Capitals, Patrick Kane is one goal back of matching Mike Modano (16) for the most 20-goal seasons by a U.S.-born player in NHL history. Kane is a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Chicago Blackhawks and ranks third all-time in scoring by an American player.

On Nov. 28, the Buffalo native signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with the Red Wings after taking some time to recover from hip resurfacing surgery during the 2023 offseason.

While milestones are nice, Kane is looking to help the Red Wings get a badly needed victory in hopes of ending Detroit’s seven-year absence from the NHL playoffs. The Red Wings are currently tied in points (84) with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot, and both teams are just one point ahead of the Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers.

Alex Ovechkin

Like Kane, Ovechkin is really focusing on getting the Capitals to the playoffs. However, the 38-year-old is just one goal shy of setting an NHL record with an 18th career 30-goal season. Every goal scored puts him closer to Wayne Gretsky’s all-time record. The Great One’s mark of 894 has stood for nearly three decades and was thought to be unbreakable. However, the Washington captain has become a serious threat to dethrone Gretzky. Going into the game, Ovechkin has 851 career goals, just 43 behind Gretzky.

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is currently just 43 goals behind Wayne Gretzsky’s all-time record (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

More importantly, Ovechkin will be trying to help the Capitals end a six-game losing streak. They have gone 3-5-2 in their last ten games and have struggled to score in their six losses, averaging just 2.6 goals in those games.

The teams match up for the third time this season. The Capitals won the previous matchup 4-3 in overtime.

Playoff Clinching Scenarios

Division Titles

Rangers-Islanders

The New York Rangers will clinch the Metropolitan Division title if they defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion and the Carolina Hurricanes lose to the Boston Bruins in regulation. This would be icing on the cake in defeating their cross-town rivals, who have won four straight games.

The Rangers have gone 8-2 in their last ten games as Artemi Panarin has eight goals and 12 assists during that span.

The Islanders have a lot to play for themselves, as they have yet to clinch a playoff spot but are currently in third place in the Metropolitan division. Mathew Barzal has 23 goals and 56 assists for the Islanders, while Kyle Palmieri has scored five goals and added two assists over the past ten games.

Bruins-Hurricanes

The Bruins will clinch the Atlantic Division title if they defeat the Hurricanes in any fashion AND both of the following occur:

The Toronto Maple Leafs lose to the New Jersey Devils in any fashion, and The Florida Panthers lose to the Ottawa Senators in regulation.

The Bruins come into the game on a four-game win streak and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games, helped by David Pastrnak, who has six goals and six assists over those past ten games.

The Hurricanes, second in the Metropolitan division and have clinched a playoff spot, have also played well as late, going 7-2-1 in their last ten games.

Stars-Sabres

The Dallas Stars will clinch the Central Division title if they defeat the Buffalo Sabres in any fashion and both of the following occur: The Colorado Avalanche lose to the Minnesota Wild in regulation, and the Winnipeg Jets lose to the Nashville Predators in regulation.

After a surprising loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Stars rebounded nicely when Tyler Seguin scored two goals in their 7-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on April 7. Jason Robertson has 26 goals and 51 assists for the Stars, while Jamie Benn has scored ten goals and added five assists over the last ten games.

Recently, the Sabres were eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th straight season, the most seasons without a playoff appearance in the NHL. This drought also matches the longest in the four professional sports, tying the NFL’s New York Jets, who also have not seen the postseason since 2010.

Playoff Clinching Games

Predators-Jets

The Predators will clinch a playoff berth if they get at least one point vs. the Jets, something the Nashville faithful did not even consider after the Preds went 5-10 in their first fifteen games. However, veterans Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi led the turnaround and are now on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Winnipeg Jets are third in the Central Division and have already qualified for the playoffs. They head into the road contest against Nashville, riding a three-game winning streak.

Kings-Ducks

The Los Angeles Kings will clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Anaheim Ducks in any fashion. The Kings have won their last three games and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games, led by Anze Kopitar, who scored six goals and seven assists during this stretch.

The Anaheim Ducks have a 25-48-5 record overall and have already been eliminated from the playoffs.