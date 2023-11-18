Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Samsonov, Bertuzzi & Tavares

For the first two periods, it looked as if William Nylander’s point streak could be broken. However, in the end, the Toronto Maple Leafs came back to score a dramatic comeback win in Stockholm, Sweden, against Tyler Bertuzzi’s former Detroit Red Wings. The game was a thrilling part of the NHL’s Global Series; and, the Maple Leafs were able to overturn a two-goal deficit for a 3-2 against the team that had been just ahead of them in the Atlantic Division standings.

The third period was the deal for the Maple Leafs. They mounted a fierce offensive surge with Nylander showing his grandmother why so many Maple Leafs fans are so impressed by the young Swede. Nylander extended his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 16 games by scoring the game-tying goal on a power play.

By the way, Bertuzzi buzzed his former team with the game-tying goal to play a key role in the comeback, and John Tavares kept up his torrid early-season pace by scoring the game-winning goal not long after.

The win was the Maple Leafs’ third straight. They fought through some bad luck in the first two periods of the game to hang in there until the luck changed. But, make no mistake. Nylander was the difference. Although he wasn’t born in Sweden (instead was born in Calgary, Alberta, when his dad played for the Flames), his standout performance in front of his home crowd carried his blue and white team to the win.

Nylander Carried the Day

Nylander’s exceptional game spelled the difference between the Maple Leafs winning and losing to the Red Wings. In the game, he contributed a power-play goal and two even-strength assists. He now has 11 goals and 14 assists (for 25 points) to lead the Maple Leafs in scoring. After the game, Maple Leafs captain Tavares praised Nylander’s dominant play, noting that he was among the best players in the game.

As noted above, Nylander’s strong game extended his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 16 games. There remains a significant gap between Wayne Gretzky’s unbeatable NHL record of 51 straight games. However, Nylander just needs one more game to set the record for players in the 21st-century record. That record is currently held by both Henrik Zetterberg and Connor McDavid, who scored in 17 games each.

The 27-year-old forward’s consistent offensive production has been the key to the Maple Leafs’ success this season. His steak is something I watch for every game. I personally am caught up in his early-season success. I have to believe other Maple Leafs fans are as well.

Item Two: Ilya Samsonov Had Another Solid Game

Goalie Ilya Samsonov had a solid game in a 3-2 win, stopping 27 shots. The first Red Wings goal came on a Daniel Spring penalty shot. Then Lucas Raymond scored on a wrist shot off the post in the second period. All around those two goals, Samsonov was on his game.

This strong performance marked Samsonov’s second straight win after nearly a month without one. The 26-year-old goalie’s numbers are creeping up toward respectability. He now has put up a 4-1-2 record with a 3.56 goals against average (GAA) and a .878 save percentage in nine games.

It wasn’t long ago that Maple Leafs’ rookie Joseph Woll had all but captured the position of number one goalie on the team. However, he’s now faced his own recent struggles, with a 4.14 GAA and .862 save percentage since the ghosts got to him on Halloween. It seems the friendly tussle between the two is open for business again. It would be better if both goalies’ strong performances continued to pit them against each other to see who might eventually claim the job as the team’s number one goalie.

Item Three: John Tavares Put Up a Three-Point Game

John Tavares played a crucial role in the Maple Leafs’ comeback win by scoring the game-winning goal. He also registered two assists, including one on the power play. Against the backdrop of Nylander’s record-breaking point streak, Tavares has also had a strong start to the season. He now has scored seven goals, including three game-winners.

Tavares’ season’s total of 19 points in 16 games helps make the team’s second line one of the best in the NHL. He still has the ability to deliver during key moments. He also retains his important spot in his team’s success.

Item Four: Tyler Bertuzzi Is Beginning to Lift His Game

Tyler Bertuzzi’s two-point game helped secure the Maple Leafs win. He contributed a goal and an assist to the cause. The 28-year-old winger is also making his presence felt physically. He’s starting to show the power he has to take up space on the ice and successfully wrestle opponents for puck control. In short, he’s starting to look more at home on the ice.

The Maple Leafs’ response to a 2-0 third-period deficit was on the backs of Nylander, Bertuzzi, and Tavares. They accounted for all three Toronto goals and totaled eight points during the game.

Bertuzzi’s seen a notable upswing in his recent contributions. He’s now had back-to-back multiple-point outings. After a slow start to his time in Toronto, he seems to have found his stride. He now has put up five points in his last five games. His improved offensive output comes at a good time for his new team.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

This game was part of the NHL’s Global Series in Stockholm, marking the league’s return to Sweden after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maple Leafs are now getting ready to play the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Should they be able to pull off a victory in that game, it will be a good trip for the team.