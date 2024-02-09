Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Tavares, Benoit & Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators in the “Battle of Ontario” on Saturday. Despite that the Senators are tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for last place in the East Conference, their recent performance indicates a team on the rise. The Senators have just one regulation loss in their last eight games and have put up a solid 5-1-2 record in that span. They are always a tough opponent for Toronto.

With Ottawa’s recent resurgence and their success against Toronto this season, Saturday’s game won’t be a walk in the park for the Maple Leafs (even given that’s where the team practiced yesterday). They’ll need to bring their A-game and be prepared for a tough battle.

Item One: Commending Ilya Samsonov’s Comeback

If you were to look at Ilya Samsonov’s overall stats, they would seem grim. He ranks 83rd of 85 goalies in goals saved above expectation (GSAx), sporting a save percentage of .879, a staggering 25 points below the league average. However, there’s a glimmer of hope in his recent performances (from “NHL Power Rankings: A new No. 1, plus 32 players who should be better,” Sean Gentille and Dom Luszczyszyn, The Athletic, 02/09/2024).

Related: The Wayne Simmonds Story: From Scarborough to the NHL

Following a reset in his time away from the NHL, Samsonov has shown improvement. He now has a solid .918 save percentage and won four of his last six starts. Despite his struggles earlier in the season, whatever he did in his time away from the team seems to have worked. He’s revitalized his game.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Interestingly, whenever he’s in net, I keep waiting to see which Samsonov shows up. Is it the goalie who just couldn’t seem to stop anything or the one who led his team with an overtime shutout? It’s hard to forget December’s struggles. However, his recent performances spur optimism for his future games.

Item Two: Would John Tavares Benefit from Some Load Management?

After a nine-game point drought, John Tavares’ game has come back to life. He’s scored three goals and six points in his last three games, including a goal and two assists in the win over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. His impressive performance moves him past Phil Kessel for 24th in all-time Maple Leafs scoring, with 394 points since joining the team in 2018. Additionally, Tavares has climbed to 94th in all-time NHL scoring. He just passed Pat Lafontaine with 1,015 points.

Related: Grading the Maple Leafs’ Top 7 Right-Wingers

Tavares’ resurgence following the All-Star Break has injected renewed energy into the entire lineup. He’s had a ton of energy in his time on the ice. All this reminds me of the kind of load management that the Toronto Raptors did the season they won the NBA championship. Kawhi Leonard was often rested during the regular season so he could be fresher during the postseason.

Might it be possible to optimize Tavares’ ice time to ensure both his performance and well-being? Considering occasional healthy scratches for load management could serve dual purposes. First, it could afford Tavares much-needed rest and could provide an energy boost for when he plays. Second, it could create opportunities for players like Max Domi to demonstrate their skills in the center position, further diversifying the team’s offensive capabilities.

Related: Top 10 Highest-Scoring NHL Games of the Modern Era

Would this more strategic approach help maximize the team’s performance while prioritizing the health and effectiveness of key players like Tavares? And when he’s playing with energy, he really can inject scoring into the lineup.

Item Three: Simon Benoit Has an Interesting Tatoo

During the 2016-17 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season, Simon Benoit faced a personal challenge that prompted him to inscribe a meaningful Mahatma Gandhi quote above his heart. The tattoo reads, “Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will,” which encapsulates Benoit’s journey as a professional hockey player and reflects his resilience in the face of adversity (from “Maple Leafs notebook: Subway rides, and can Simon Benoit keep it going in Toronto?” Joshua Kloke, The Athletic, 02/09/2024).

Simon Benoit, when he was with the Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While Benoit decided to get the tattoo during his second junior season at such a young age, it isn’t clear what prompted this time of introspection and determination. In his recent interview with Joshua Kloke, he hesitated to divulge the specifics of the challenge he faced. However, he has encountered many obstacles along the way. Despite never being drafted into the NHL and grappling with skating issues, Benoit remained steadfast in his pursuit of his hockey dreams.

Given where he is today with the Maple Leafs, Benoit’s commitment to overcoming these obstacles and realizing his potential has seemed to work. I do not doubt that he’ll be re-signed for next season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Auston Matthews continues his impressive goal-scoring streak. He scored his 41st goal of the season on a power play against the Stars. Matthews is on track to reach a remarkable 69 goals this season.

Related: PWHL Minnesota Candidates for the 2026 Winter Olympics

With this goal, Matthews joins Nylander as the second Maple Leaf to pass the 60-point mark this season. This achievement adds to Matthews’ consistent track record of scoring at least 60 points in each of his eight seasons in the league. Interestingly, this places him third in franchise history for the most 60-point seasons. He sits behind only Darryl Sittler (9) and Mats Sundin (12).