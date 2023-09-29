Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Timmins, Klingberg & Gregor

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Conor Timmins‘ impressive performance in the Maple Leafs’ first win on Wednesday night (Sept. 27) at the Kraft Hockeyville game in western Ontario. Second, I’ll update an injury report to note that John Klingberg‘s exit from Wednesday’s game seems to be precautionary in nature.

Third, one player I’ve been impressed with in the preseason games I’ve watched is Noah Gregor. The youngster is having a strong showing during the Maple Leafs training camp and during games. He’s speedy and involved. Fourth, Dylan Gambrell’s injury diagnosis is with a concussion.

Finally, I share news about why we haven’t seen Ilya Samsonov in the net quite yet. However, I have to wonder where TJ Brodie might be. There’s been no word I’ve seen about him having an injury.

Item One: Conor Timmins Making Case with His Solid Play

In Wednesday’s Kraft Hockeyville game held in St. Thomas, Ontario, Timmins made a huge impression with his play. He stood out by scoring two goals and adding two assists in the team’s 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Timmins has always been known as an offensive defenceman, and that reputation didn’t change this week. He just seems to have a knack – since he came to the team – of doing something that results in putting up points.

However, his defensive capabilities have been a concern, potentially limiting his role on the team. But he’s looked more than adequate during his two games this preseason. He’s competing hard for a spot on the Maple Leafs’ roster. Given his offensive abilities, I can’t imagine him being available on waivers.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Still, that seems to be many analysts’ guess. While Klingberg’s injury probably wouldn’t keep him out during the regular season, it is a reminder of how a defensive corps can be a bit of a house of cards. Systems are delicate and can so easily be disrupted. It was good to see how seamlessly Timmins stepped up in Klingberg’s absence.

Item Two: John Klingberg Out for Precautionary Reasons

Klingberg, the newcomer defenceman for the Maple Leafs, left Wednesday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres. The word was that the injury was “undisclosed;” however, I heard another place that he had experienced “tightness” during the first period. Although his departure seems only precautionary at this stage, Klingberg is scheduled for further evaluation this week.

Klingberg is expected to play a key role as the Maple Leafs’ power-play quarterback on the first unit. He’ll also be one of the team’s top-four defencemen this season. Given his place in the team’s offensive plans, it makes sense that they are being cautious with his preseason play to make sure he stays in peak shape for the regular season.

Item Three: Noah Gregor Looks Speedy During Games

Gregor is currently on a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Maple Leafs. However, that designation might change before the regular season. He’s been making a strong impression during training camp and in the two preseason games he’s played. I would guess he has a good chance to find a spot on the team’s fourth line.

Gregor is known for his speed and his energetic game. Already this preseason, he’s shown his ability by setting up a power-play goal. He’s also been a strong addition to the first-unit penalty kill. His speed allows him to create chances. He looks quite able to contribute – both offensively and defensively, even if he sees limited ice time. That’s perfect for a fourth-line player.

Item Four: Dylan Gambrell Sustains Concussion

Gambrell, who was signed during the offseason, has been diagnosed with a concussion. The diagnosis means that he will not be available to play for an unspecified period. I’ve read long-term but also perhaps closer to 10 games.

Dylan Gambrell, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Given the nature of concussions, there’s some uncertainty regarding when Gambrell will be able to return to the lineup. There is a strong possibility he will not be available for the Maple Leafs’ regular-season opener scheduled for Oct. 11 against the Montreal Canadiens.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will play back-to-back games in Montreal against the Canadiens tonight (Sept. 29) and on Saturday (Sept. 30). Samsonov is set to make his preseason debut in one of those games. The word is that, during practice, he’s primarily concentrated on goaltending training. His delayed start to in-game action is part of a strategic plan aimed at preparing the 26-year-old Russian goalie for an increased workload in the upcoming season.

The Maple Leafs are taking a strategically cautious approach to make sure Samsonov is ready to take on a significantly increased role in the team’s goaltending duties.