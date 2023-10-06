Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Top-Six Units, Samsonov & Minten

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at today’s article from The Hockey News that named the Maple Leafs’ top-six forward group as the best top-six unit in the NHL for the 2023-2024 season. Second, I’ll report that Ilya Samsonov’s most recent preseason performance was not anything to write home about. He seemed to have trouble with his composure, positioning, and stick-handling during games. Now what?

Third, I’ll share that both Fraser Minton and Matthew Knies continue to make an impression during the preseason. Both are relentless forecheckers, who play with intelligence and tenacity. While Knies seems a shoo-in for a roster spot, Minten’s place is more up in the air.

Finally, I’ll offer kudos to the Maple Leafs radio broadcast team of Joe Bowen and Jim Ralph. I enjoy listening to their broadcasts.

Item One: Hockey News Names Maple Leafs Best Top Six in NHL

According to The Hockey News, the Maple Leafs boast the best top-six forward group in the NHL for the 2023-24 season. Headlined by Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares, the team’s top-six unit is stacked with elite talent. These established stars are complemented by other talents such as Tyler Bertuzzi, described as a tenacious force alongside Matthews and Marner, and 20-year-old rookie winger Matthew Knies, who’s expected to get an opportunity on the top two lines.

Should Knies encounter any challenges in his rookie season, the team has a contingency plan in Max Domi, an offseason signing. Domi is looking for a potential career resurgence while playing alongside Tavares and Nylander. With a combination of star power, reliable veterans, and budding prospects, Toronto’s top six forwards are certainly among the best in the NHL. The team’s ability to leverage their talent and adapt to different situations underscores their status as an NHL force. At least, according to The Hockey News, they have earned them the distinction of being the NHL’s best top-six forward group.

Item Two: Samsonov Has a Bad Game Against the Red Wings

Samsonov’s recent preseason performances have raised concerns about his readiness for the regular season. In his last two preseason starts, he allowed eight goals on 49 shots, resulting in a save percentage of just .837. This level of inconsistency and the visual signs of discomfort in the crease have to worry for the Maple Leafs.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

One of the most concerning aspects of Samsonov’s play was his inability to maintain composure in the net. He appeared to be scrambling and at times struggled to control rebounds and maintain his position. Additionally, against the Red Wings, he seemed to lose his stick during play.

The third goal Samsonov gave up was on a misplayed pass behind the net led to a Red Wings goal by Joe Veleno. This is an example of the kinds of mistakes that might come from reacting poorly in high-pressure situations. In the regular season, such errors would have a significant impact on the team’s success.

Joseph Woll, who is slated to start in the Maple Leafs’ last preseason game, might become a contender for the starting goaltender role if Samsonov’s struggles persist. Woll’s performance in that game could play a crucial role in determining the starting goaltender for the regular season.

The Maple Leafs will need a goaltender who can provide consistency and stability in the net to compete at a high level. If Samsonov is to be that player, he will have to address these concerns.

Item Three: Fraser Minten Is Smart and Hard-Working

Minton and Knies have continued to impress with their outstanding performances in the preseason. Despite not registering points on the scoresheet, their relentless forechecking and tenacity on the ice caused problems for the opposing teams. Knies, who returned from an injury in last season’s playoffs, has seamlessly resumed his strong play, while Minton has emerged as a pleasant surprise during the preseason.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Minton, in particular, has been making a compelling case for a spot on the team. His standout performance is raising questions about his role within the organization. While there’s a debate about whether he should be sent back to junior or kept on the team, Minton’s ability to win face-offs (8 out of 12 in a recent game) has added to his value, especially considering the team’s need for a reliable third-line center.

However, there are important considerations to take into account. The Maple Leafs’ management needs to weigh the immediate benefits of having Minton on the roster against the potential long-term value of keeping him on an ELC for an extra year in the future. Additionally, Minton’s experience in leading a junior team and participating in the World Junior Championship could further enhance his development.

Ultimately, the decision to keep Minton on the roster will be based on his skill level, readiness, and how he can contribute to the team’s success this season. If Minton is indeed ready to make an impact in the NHL, the Maple Leafs might decide to take a chance on him, especially considering their need for a natural center in the 3C position.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

I just want to offer kudos to the radio broadcast team for the Maple Leafs, which includes play-by-play announcer Joe Bowen and color commentator Jim Ralph. I love listening to these guys.

Bowen is a long-time broadcaster who is passionate and funny. Ralph humorously pokes the bear. Yet, together they give a great call of the team’s play, can be brutally honest, and don’t take themselves very seriously. For me, they make listening fun. They also offer to my mind a lot of background statistics and memories. I enjoy listening to these broadcasts.