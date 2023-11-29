Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Weird Game, Gregor, Woll & Hildeby 

In a bizarre turn of events, the Toronto Maple Leafs won a 2-1 shootout victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night (Nov. 28) after both goalie Joseph Woll and winger Noah Gregor briefly left the ice before having to return for the surprising and (for Toronto) successful shootout conclusion.

The event unfolded after Florida’s Evan Rodrigues seemed to win the game in the shootout’s fifth round. However, Rodrigues’ goal was reversed when, after a video review, it was noted that he had touched the puck twice on his deke to the forehand. Obviously, and it’s something I didn’t know, that’s a no-no. Hence, the unexpected turn of events.

Gregor, who had already scored during the game, got the call from Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, and he capitalized on the chance in the sixth round. When Panther Nick Cousins hit the post, the Maple Leafs had grabbed the much-needed win.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a brief look at the two key players in the win. I’ll also check in with Toronto Marlies goalie Dennis Hildeby to see how he’s doing with the organization’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Item One: Noah Gregor: Maple Leafs’ Unexpected Hero

In a dramatic victory against the Panthers, Gregor emerged as the unexpected hero. Not only did he score a crucial second-period goal, but he also sealed the win in the sixth round of an unconventional shootout. His impact, both in regulation and the high-pressure shootout, underscored his ability to deliver when the team needed it the most. He’s been a keeper for the team.

Keefe commended Gregor’s exceptional performance, highlighting his versatility and composure in critical moments. His contributions and his 200-foot game have solidified his value to the team. His heroics on Tuesday were two of the team’s defining moments.

Item Two: Joseph Woll’s Solid Performance Saves the Maple Leafs’ Bacon

In a standout display of goaltending, Joseph Woll was the team’s second hero in the 2-1 win. Facing a relentless Panthers attack, the rookie delivered an outstanding performance, making 38 saves. Woll’s brilliant game pulled the team into overtime and eventually helped them win in the shootout.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Woll simply hung in there, particularly against the Panthers’ aggressive forecheck that led to an early first-period goal. Despite facing several high-danger chances during the game, Woll played lights-out and was the same composed netminder fans saw last season.

After this impressive game, Woll’s season record now stands at 7-5-0 – but, he deserves better. Fortunately, the numbers paint a prettier picture. He has a solid 2.74 goals-against average (GAA) and a .916 save percentage (SV%) in 12 games. If he continues to perform at this high level, Woll’s statistics will further improve. Already, he’s proving to be a key asset in the organization’s goalie depth chart.

Item Three: Dennis Hildeby Playing Great with Marlies, Despite Record

Maple Leafs fans shouldn’t lose track of 6-foot-7, 222-pound Swedish goalie Dennis Hildeby who’s playing with the Marlies. Like Woll, don’t be confused by his 3-2-2 record (which means he’s lost more games than he’s won on the season).

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Despite his record, he’s having an outstanding season, with an AHL-leading 1.42 GAA and a .943 SV%. However, he’s faced a challenging run of bad luck. In seven starts for the Marlies, he’s got minimal goal support from his team, and three of his four losses ended with a narrow 2-1 score. Despite Hildeby’s stellar efforts, the lack of offensive output has hindered the team’s success.

In comparison, the combined record of the two other Marlies goalies, Martin Jones and Keith Petruzzelli, stands at 5-3-2. Surprisingly, both Jones and Petruzzelli share an identical 3.37 GAA and an average SV% of .872. The contrast underscores the impact of goal support on a goalie’s record, as Hildeby’s strong statistics haven’t translated into the same level of team success.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Keefe’s decision to split up forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner seemed to spark the offense. Ironic, given the low-scoring game. After the game, Keefe expressed satisfaction with the team’s overall effort.

Now the team will look to build on this win when they host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Nov. 30. A second win on the week would be helpful.