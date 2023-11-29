Reliving William Nylander’s Team-Record 17-Game Scoring Streak

The start of the 2023-24 NHL regular season was good for William Nylander. Or, better said, Nylander was good for his Toronto Maple Leafs, and he entered the franchise record books for most consecutive games with a point to start any regular season. Nylander set a team record of 17 straight games with a point and made a significant impact while doing it.

In this post, I’m going to relive his journey from the beginning of the season to his last game where he registered a point. It’s a celebratory reminder of just how good this young player has become.

Nylander’s Streak Begins On Oct. 11, 2023

Nylander’s streak began on October 11, 2023, in a 6-5 win over the Montreal Canadiens. In that game, he scored a goal and added an assist. Little did anyone know that this was just the beginning of an extraordinary run.

As the games progressed, Nylander continued to show his offensive ability. On Oct. 14, in a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild, he scored two goals and added an assist. His momentum carried over into a tough game against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 16. Despite the team’s 4-1 loss, Nylander registered an assist to maintain his point streak.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nylander’s scoring streak reached new heights on Oct. 21 when he scored a goal and added an assist in a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. By then, he had put up a point in each of his team’s first five games. He was also beginning to be seen as a leader and a key player for Toronto.

The Oct. 24 game against the Washington Capitals saw Nylander score again, extending his season-long scoring streak to six games. His goal in this game highlighted the fact that he was not just scoring. He was also beginning to have a significant impact on the outcome of every game.

In a matchup against the Nashville Predators on October 28, Nylander scored a power-play goal to set the franchise record with an eight-game point streak to start the season. At this point, his consistency and offensive output became an ongoing narrative. With the extension of his point-scoring streak, he had joined the ranks of the Maple Leafs’ former greats like Frank Mahovlich, Lanny McDonald, and John Anderson.

Frank Mahovlich, Maple Leafs icon

Nylander’s scoring streak continued to reach new heights with an Oct. 31 goal against the Los Angeles Kings. His season-opening streak now stood at nine games. Even more impressive, he was showcasing his ability to maintain a high level of play night after night. The 27-year-old forward had become a force to be reckoned with in the NHL.

When November Came, Nylander Still Continued His Streak

When Nylander registered an assist in a Nov. 2 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins, he extended his season-opening point streak to 10 games with 14 points. Now, the narrative began to turn to dollars and cents, with hockey analysts beginning to assert that his decision to bet on himself during his contract year seemed to be a wise wager on his part.

[As an aside, I believe these analysts have misunderstood Nylander’s motivation for playing so well. However, what was becoming clear was that the young player was growing more confident and that his skills were showing up in almost every game. He was taking over games and carrying his team.]

The Nov. 4 game against the Buffalo Sabres saw Nylander pick up an assist to bring his season-opening point streak to 11 games. Although the Maple Leafs didn’t win, Nylander’s contributions continued. Again, on Nov. 8, the team lost. This time, it was to the Ottawa Senators by a 6-3 score. Still, Nylander scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist. That success pushed his season-opening point streak to 13 games.

In the Nov. 11 game against the Vancouver Canucks, Nylander scored a goal to extend his season-opening point streak to 15 games. That performance pushed the Maple Leafs to a 5-2 win over the then-hottest team in the West.

Nylander Took His Successful Show on the Road to Sweden

Taking his show on the road to his home country of Sweden, on Nov. 17, Nylander put up a three-point effort against the Detroit Red Wings. His goal and two assists helped the Maple Leafs to a 3-2 comeback win. It also extended Nylander’s franchise record to 16 games.

In the team’s second game in Sweden, Nylander’s incredible journey continued. On Nov. 19, in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Wild, he not only scored the overtime winner but also added a power-play assist. Both impressed his father, Michael Nylander, who was watching from the stands, and it extended his franchise-record scoring streak to 17 games.

Michael Nylander (Anders H Foto/sv.wikipedia.org)

During this amazing streak, Nylander put up 12 goals and 27 points. In doing so, he surpassed the best streak in the 21st century and became one of the NHL’s leading scorers.

Nylander Has Become an Elite NHL Player

Nylander’s season-opening streak is now over. However, the young Swedish forward continues to make waves with his outstanding play. Fans are witnessing the emergence of a very special player who has the ability to carry a team’s offense almost by himself.

As the season continues to unfold, what will it look like for Nylander and his Maple Leafs team? What fans now know is that he has embraced the spotlight and elevated his game to new heights.

Where will this season end for Nylander and the Maple Leafs? He still has not signed a contract extension. But that’s a worry for another time.