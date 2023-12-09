Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, McCabe, Gregor & Timmins

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face the Nashville Predators, and star goalie Joseph Woll will not be playing. He sustained an injury during the team’s win over the Ottawa Senators. Woll, who has emerged as the team’s primary goalie, was injured midway through the third period after making several great saves. Veteran Martin Jones came in relief and helped his team finish off the win.

The Predators are coming to Toronto on a three-game winning streak, and last beat the Tampa Bay Lightning. Led by former Maple Leafs Ryan O’Reilly, they should be a challenge for Blue & White. Nashville’s penalty kill has looked especially good recently and went four-for-four against the Lightning.

Ryan O’Reilly, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Also, the Preds have a great goalie in Juuse Saros, who is likely to put up a stellar performance. He’s been a key to their team’s recent success. The Predators have won nine of their last 11 games, so the entire team has looked good recently. Toronto will be facing a Nashville team that has been playing in top form.

Item One: No Idea What Woll’s Injury Might Be

Woll’s injury leaves a void, and the last word I read was that he will “miss some time.” I’m guessing that means no one knows yet, or no one is saying. The apparent leg injury seemed to happen after a routine play when he stopped a slower shot from the corner. Woll was in visible pain and could put no weight on his leg.

When he’s playing so well, it’s easy to forget Woll’s injury history. He’s had a few over the seasons. Sadly, that’s the nature of the beast being a goalie. However, given Woll’s great play this season, the word “unsettling” perfectly describes the situation. Things were calm, and fans were unworried and settled; now, they are not.

Item Two: Jake McCabe Is on a Quiet Offensive Spurt

Jake McCabe’s recent offensive has taken a bit of an uptick. He registered two assists in his team’s 4-3 win over Ottawa. That gives him three assists in his last three games. He’s had a quiet start to the season and is never expected to score much. For fans who care about McCabe’s scoring, his spurt of assists is unlikely to be sustained.

McCabe is not an offensive-minded player. He’s at his best when he plays with a bit of an edge and with grit. The Maple Leafs brought him in last season for his defense but not his offensive contributions. However, last season, he put up his highest total with three goals and 22 assists (for 25 points).

McCabe’s primary job is to give the team some physical play and defensive stability. Given that he’s made a quiet transition to playing the right side on the team’s second pairing, he’s done just that.

Item Three: Noah Gregor Isn’t Playing Much, But He Is Playing Well

Sheldon Keefe’s recent praise for Noah Gregor suggests that the depth forward is making a noticeable impact in small minutes. Gregor’s point production is modest, and he’s totaled only three goals and four points in his 22 games. However, coach Keefe likes him because he’s such a darn versatile player. He’s embraced the role of a checker and an energy player who seems to excel in handling his defensive responsibilities and using his impressive speed to impact the game. In short, he’s a cheaper version of Sam Lafferty, who’s now landed on the Vancouver Canucks’ top line and showing well.

Noah Gregor, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

While I’m not sure the fourth line’s composition is settled yet, I’m pretty sure Gregor will be a member of it when it’s figured out. He also plays a solid role in penalty killing, which is a key job on the team. He’s emerged as a bit of a force in that part of the game. Coach Keefe also noted that he’d like to offer Gregor more time on the ice; however, the team would have to stop trying to claw from behind to allow that desire to happen.

Item Four: Conor Timmins Is Getting Better Each Game

Conor Timmins had a great preseason but a tough season start when he had to sit out the first 17 games with an injury. When he came back, it took him about three games to get up to speed. However, he put up a few standout games recently and seems to have hit his stride. He’s displaying steady improvement in subsequent games.

Daily Faceoff has flip-flopped Timmins back and forth between the left side of the second pairing alongside McCabe to today, showing him starting on the right side with William Lajoie on the left on the team’s third pairing. (Simon Benoit, which is a good sign, has been lifted to the left side with MCabe.)

In the recent game against the Senators, Timmins logged an impressive 18 minutes and 29 seconds of ice time. Statistically, he emerged as the Maple Leafs’ top defenseman, leading the defensive core with solid analytics. He was on the ice for an impressive 74% of the five-on-five scoring chances, 63% of the high-danger scoring chances, and 53% of the expected goals.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As Timmins elevates his game and solidifies his role on the team, his on-ice impact has become increasingly important. He’s becoming a regular part of the Maple Leafs’ defensive corps.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for a busy stretch after a relatively light schedule. Looking back, the team has played just eight games in 26 days. However, the team is set to begin a challenging run of five games in eight days. The action kicks off tonight against the Predators, a team fighting for a wildcard spot in the competitive Western Conference. The Predators are currently 14-12 on the season after their impressive 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Following the Predators, the Maple Leafs face a packed week with back-to-back games in New York. They first take on the Islanders Monday night before entering the iconic Madison Square Garden to play the Rangers in a back-to-back on Tuesday. The week ends with home games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

In the standings, the Maple Leafs find themselves in a wildcard spot, trailing Detroit and Florida, but with games in hand over both teams. Toronto holds a slim lead over the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay but also has games in hand over each club. The upcoming schedule will test the Maple Leafs’ resilience. Can they capitalize on their games in hand? Can their goalie play be up to par?

Despite the season’s earlier ups and downs, the team has shown impressive form recently, compiling a record of 7-1-2 in their last ten games. It’s tied for the best mark in the NHL over the last 10 games. However, this week will be a challenging one.