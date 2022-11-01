3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Justin Holl

The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a mediocre 4-4-2 start to the 2022-23 season, and one of the biggest reasons is the play of Justin Holl. The 30-year-old right-handed defenseman has struggled to start the new campaign and because of the team’s injury troubles, he hasn’t missed a shift and continues to be sent out each game for roughly 20 minutes a night.

Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas has yet to make a move this season and his first could be sending Holl packing. Let’s examine three potential trade destinations for the pending free agent:

Chicago Blackhawks

One team who has made it loud and clear they will accept a ‘bad contract’ if it means they get a piece for their future, the Chicago Blackhawks could be interested in acquiring Holl. 12 years ago, the 6-foot-4 defenseman was a second-round pick of the Blackhawks and perhaps things come full circle this season.

Justin Holl, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs and Blackhawks have shown they aren’t shy to do business together and even after a leaked trade offer last season, the two GMs appear to have smoothed over their relationship. The Blackhawks have close to $7 million in salary cap space, meaning Dubas could send him to the Windy City along with a solid prospect, and not worry about receiving anything in return. The added $2 million in cap space for Toronto would go a very long way considering how cash-strapped the team has been this season.

Holl has played one solid game out of 10 so far to start this season and recently on the Maple Leafs’ western road swing, his struggles were at the forefront of the team’s demise. In Los Angeles last weekend against the Kings, he had perhaps his worst game, as he was in the box for two Kings’ power-play goals, meanwhile was on the ice for the other two goals as the Leafs lost 4-2. The head-scratching part is the fact that head coach Sheldon Keefe hasn’t missed a beat with Holl and continues to play him each game, for roughly 20 minutes.

Arizona Coyotes

Another team who is rebuilding and would accept a trade with a sweetener, the Arizona Coyotes are another potential destination for the Maple Leafs defenseman. The two teams have done business in the past and even though you wouldn’t think a basement-dwelling team like the Coyotes would have a need for a 30-year-old pending free agent, think again as there may be a market come the trade deadline for a veteran right-handed defenseman. Arizona could essentially accept a deal that includes a Maple Leafs prospect, then turn around and move Holl at the deadline for another asset.

Justin Holl, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Timothy Liljegren and Jordie Benn returning to the Maple Leafs’ lineup in the very near future, Keefe needs to do the right thing and give Holl at least one night off to reset himself. In too many games this season, we’ve seen the continued bad reads on plays, horrible outlet passes and untimely penalties that are costing the team points. One of the biggest reasons there’s so much noise in Toronto to start this season is the fact Holl has struggled too much and is impacting the games for all the wrong reasons. The inability to make the ‘right’ play has snowballed enough for the Maple Leafs’ blueliner and Dubas needs to be in contact with the Coyotes to see if something can be worked out.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are extremely thin on the blue line and have made a few call-ups to start the 2022-23 season. Given they have close to $21 million in cap space and have overachieved so far to start the season, perhaps management would consider adding a veteran to their blue line.

The Maple Leafs have Liljegren coming back and with TJ Brodie and Rasmus Sandin’s ability to play the right side, losing Holl wouldn’t damper the team’s depth chart as much as some people think. Dubas should be in touch with Buffalo to get a sense of their direction and see if they have any interest in adding Holl and potentially another prospect for their cupboards.

Enough is enough, the Maple Leafs have started very slow this season and need to make a move. Holl has become the number one target to be traded as the bad games have continued and there doesn’t appear to be any reason to hold onto hope things will eventually change. Toronto has some depth returning to the lineup in the very near future and should flip him for a late-round draft pick. It’s time to move on.