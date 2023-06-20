Maple Leafs Should Avoid Big Rumored T.J. Brodie Buyout Mistake

With the NHL buyout window now open, the NHL rumor mill is buzzing with speculation that the Toronto Maple Leafs may consider buying out defenseman T.J. Brodie. NHL insider Frank Seravalli raised this possibility, suggesting that such a move could provide the Leafs with significant salary cap relief. If the buyout were to occur, Brodie would save the team $5 million this season, (no cap hit in the first year) albeit the team would be faced with a $2.5 million charge in the 2024-2025 season.

The potential buyout has sparked an intriguing debate about the Leafs’ unconventional thinking, prompting fans to express their varied opinions on the matter. Many fans seem to agree that the Maple Leafs need to upgrade their blue line, but a number of those same fans are against just dumping Brodie to do it.

Is There Merit to a Brodie Buyout?

While some fans believe that buying out Brodie would be a disastrous decision for Toronto, others see merit in exploring alternative options for reshaping the team’s defensive core. The crux of the matter boils down to whether the Toronto Maple Leafs believe they can secure a superior player to replace Brodie within the same $5 million budget.

T.J. Brodie, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Considering that Brodie would have a $0 buyout cost for the upcoming season, the Leafs could potentially allocate those funds toward acquiring an upgrade. In the following year, when the salary cap is expected to rise, the team would then be stuck with a $2.5 million hit if they choose to proceed with a buyout. On the surface, it makes some sense, especially in year one.

So too, Brodie’s skill set and role on the team have been subjects of scrutiny, with opinions ranging from considering him a valuable 3-4 defenseman to questioning his suitability as a “No. 1 defenseman.” The Leafs could use an upgrade, but is this the right way to go about getting from Point A to Point B?

A Number of Fans Hate This Idea

The idea of buying out a player of Brodie’s caliber has generated polarizing reactions among the fan base. Critics argue that Brodie’s statistical performance disproves the need for a buyout. As one Twitter user pointed out, he finished the season with the second-best expected goals against per minute impact by RAPM, highlighting his defensive prowess. So too, Brodie’s on-ice presence significantly contributed to the team’s ability to control 57% of expected goals at 5v5.

While he didn’t have the greatest run in the playoffs, it’s fair to argue that you don’t simply throw out a player because of one less-than-stellar stretch of games. Supporters of Brodie contend that he is a bonafide top-four defenseman who excels in penalty killing and possesses minimal penalty minutes. Finally, some think the $2.5 million hit next season wouldn’t be worth giving up an everyday NHLer, just to have some flexibility this summer. If the Leafs do this and it misses, it’s the kind of decision that could haunt new GM Brad Treliving.

Is There Another Option?

Perhaps the Leafs have already done so, but it seems to make more sense to explore a trade. There are likely teams out there that would be open to adding Brodie, and if the Leafs would retain a little salary or take a player back, the field opens wide up for teams that might want to have a conversation.

For example, the possibility of trading Brodie to the Edmonton Oilers might be intriguing. The Oilers might see Brodie as an upgrade over their current defenseman, Cody Ceci. Brodie is good at denying rushes, facilitating zone exits, and excelling on the penalty kill. Many believe he would be an ideal partner for Darnell Nurse, adding strength to the Oilers’ defensive line. The Oilers can’t add his $5 million cap hit without moving something else, but one would think there are options there worth exploring. Edmonton is just one option, there are probably others.

As the speculation continues, it remains to be seen whether the Leafs will indeed pursue a buyout of TJ Brodie or explore alternative avenues to strengthen their defense. If General Manager Brad Treliving does, in fact, buy out the defenseman, it’s a gusty move that won’t sit well with a number of Leafs Nation.