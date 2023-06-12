Maple Leafs Unwise to Seek Doan’s Help in Matthews’ Extension

In Greek mythology, as the story goes, after Prometheus stole fire from the gods and gifted it to humans, Zeus (the king of the gods) became angry. In retaliation, he ordered Hephaestus (the god of craftsmanship) to create Pandora.

The gods gave Pandora many gifts. These included beauty, charm, and curiosity. She was also given a box but warned never to open it – under any circumstances. However, Pandora’s curiosity got the better of her. Unable to resist, she eventually opened it.

By doing so, Pandora released all the miseries of the world that were contained inside. These included sickness, death, greed, envy, and every other trouble afflicting humanity. She shut it quickly, but it was too late. The damage was done.

Pandora’s Box is a cautionary tale about unintended consequences. Sometimes an action goes places that were never intended. In that way, there’s a lesson here for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Shane Doan’s Relationship with Auston Matthews

Since Shane Doan was hired by the Maple Leafs, we’ve learned a lot about him. One important thing he brings to the team is his relationships with two key players. One is star center, Auston Matthews, and the other is rookie Matthew Knies.

“He's been skating with me since he was 16.”



We’ve learned that, because the three shared a geographical connection of living in Phoenix, Arizona, they also shared personal experiences and built relationships over the years. All good. Certainly, one would have to ignore the obvious to assume these relationships were not part of the resume Doan brought to his new job.

The Sense of Doan’s New Role with the Maple Leafs

When the former Arizona Coyotes’ captain was officially hired by the Maple Leafs, his job title was to be a special advisor to the general manager (GM) of the Maple Leafs. In that role, he’s likely the organization’s second version of a role Jason Spezza worked in under the tutelage of former GM Kyle Dubas.

In practical terms, the role makes perfect sense. He’s likely tasked with being a conduit between players and organizational leadership. His job would involve facilitating communication, understanding, and collaboration between the two parties. I’m guessing some of his specific tasks would include:

First, player representation, where Doan would work to represent the players. He’d share their perspectives, concerns, and feedback with organizational leadership. He’d act as a voice for them and ensure their interests were considered.

Second, relationship building, where Doan would work to build relationships and foster trust between players and the organizational leadership. He’d seek to establish lines of communication and create an environment where players felt comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas.

Third, mediation and conflict resolution where, when cases of conflicts or disagreements between players and organizational leadership arose, Doan could help mediate by facilitating discussion, working to seek common ground and mutually beneficial resolutions.

Fourth, mentorship and guidance where, because Doan was a former player, he might offer advice, share his own experiences, and support their personal and professional development. His age and experience could become extremely valuable for young players if only for conversations around the dinner table. [Maple Leafs’ fans will recall that Patrick Marleau played the unofficial “father figure” with Matthews and Mitch Marner when he was with the team.]

Fifth, team building and unity, where Doan could help foster team community and work to build a positive team culture. He could encourage camaraderie, collaboration, and a sense of belonging among players. This might include organizing team-building activities or providing support during challenging times.

Jason Spezza, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

[For example, in 2021 during the toll of the pandemic, Spezza brought forth the idea to the Maple Leafs’ leadership about “paying it forward and spreading the wealth” when he helped pool funds from higher-paid Maple Leafs’ roster players together to make a contribution to their American Hockey League (AHL) teammates who were not being paid.]

Doan’s job could include helping align the organization’s interests with players’ interests by seeking feedback and suggestions as well as helping balance differing needs like a player’s personal interests and the longer-term success of the team.

In short, Doan’s practical job as a conduit between players and organizational leadership would involve effective communication, relationship building, conflict resolution, mentorship, and promoting a positive overall team environment.

Doan Was Asked Specifically About Matthews’ Contract Negotiations

The fact is that Doan’s history with Matthews dates to when Matthews idolized him as a kid. They’ve maintained a relationship since Matthews was 16 years old. As noted, that’s a positive part of Doan’s resume.

Of course, with Matthews currently talking about a contract extension, the question on many people’s minds is whether the relationship between the two might influence Matthews to re-sign a more team-friendly contract. In fact, Doan was asked just that question during a recent interview (seen below).

Doan responded to the question about his involvement in Matthews’ contract negotiations by first wisely acknowledging fan angst about Matthews’ contract extension. Second, he (also wisely) pointed out Matthews’ right to engage in the contract negotiation process. That’s normal procedure.

Doan shared that he would help the organization however he could. In that, he was willing to assist Brad Treliving as he was directed because that’s his job. If that meant offering help during the negotiation process, he would.

However, Doan reiterated Matthews’ decision was just that. While he was prepared to lend a hand if needed, he noted that it would be Matthews’ decision to make. Finally, Doan shared how excited he was to work with Matthews in the future.

Given that many people (including the media) think that advising is something Doan might be tasked to do, one would hope that Treliving would not ask Doan to become involved in any contract talks. If he did, that could become a very bumpy road. In the end, it might undermine any influence Doan has on Matthews (or other players) as a conduit.

This Is a Situation Where Doan Needs to Choose Silence

In the realm of professional sports, there are situations where some discussions should be approached cautiously. This is one of them. While fans and even the media might be interested in how deep the relationship between Doan and Matthews might go, it would be unwise to put Doan into the middle of any player’s contract negotiations.

If Doan is to have any credibility in doing his job with this organization, he can’t involve himself in matters of financial advice. It risks compromising his credibility. He could open a relationship-based Pandora’s Box.

Maintaining Boundaries Within the Maple Leafs’ Organization Is Crucial

The question of whether Doan’s influence could sway Matthews toward a team-friendly contract was put out there directly. But, it should be a moot point. It should never be considered.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sure, there’s fan anticipation and interest surrounding the process. But Doan must know any positive impact he could have on Matthews as a mentor would be eroded. Stepping into the realm of contract negotiations would blur the lines between friendship and business. It could, quite simply, compromise their relationship.

There are several solid reasons why an older sports star who shares a friendship or mentorship with a younger athlete should avoid conversations about contract negotiations. These reasons include conflicts of interest, the ethical implications of maintaining professional boundaries, the acknowledgment of different circumstances, and the mentor’s trust in the player’s support system.

The Bottom Line

Even if Doan believes Matthews should leave money on the table so the team could sign better players, he should stay mum about it. If he takes any financial advisory role with players he’s to work with in the future, he risks their confidence.

That could undermine everything.