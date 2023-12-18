NHL News & Rumors: Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Flyers, Penguins

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Carolina Hurricanes signed Aaron Dell to a PTO contract. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to get something done as unrest takes over behind the scenes in that organization. Daniel Briere admitted that despite a strong season for the Philadelphia Flyers, he doesn’t think the team will become a buyer at the NHL Trade Deadline. Finally, are the Pittsburgh Penguins ready to make a big move and is that move trading Erik Karlsson?

Blue Jackets Need To Make A Move

Elliiotte Friedman mentioned this week in his 32 Thoughts Podcast that times are tough in Columbus and among the Blue Jackets fanbase. He also feels like they’re trying to make something happen to shake things up. “But there’s a lot of unrest,” one source said. When talking about possible moves, the only name he mentioned was Spencer Martin given the three goalie situation in Columbus. That said, Martin needs to clear waivers first before he can be traded.

Jarmo Kekalainen & John Davidson (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

I spoke with our own Mark Scheig — who is around the team a lot as credentialed Blue Jackets journalist — and asked what he was hearing and he noted that his own two cents was that they’re potentially looking to do something bigger. He did confirm the unrest and that the Blue Jackets are trying to get something done.

Hurricanes Sign Aaron Dell to PTO

As per a couple of sources, including Pierre LeBrun, “The Hurricanes agreed to a free-agent tryout contract with Aaron Dell last night, same as they had done last month with Jaroslav Halak although that didn’t produce an NHL contract. We’ll see if Dell sticks around or not post tryout.”

The Hurricanes also assigned Antti Raanta to the AHL. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour said, “We love Raants. He’s such a good guy. But that position is so critical to the success of your team.” Clearly, the Hurricanes are trying to find a solution in goal.

Flyers Won’t Be Buyers

Speaking with Jeff Marek, Flyers’ GM Daniel Briere talked about what the Flyers might do this season after somewhat unexpectedly being early contenders. Few expected the Flyers to make the playoffs, but they are in a position to do so. Does that mean they’ll shift gears and be buyers?

Briere noted that it’s wonderful they the team has positioned themselves to engage in meaningful hockey matches. It can be challenging when, by the two-month mark of the season, it’s clear that playoff contention is unlikely. That they are in games that matter is great for the development of the players. But, he noted, “I don’t think we’re going to be buyers. But time will tell in which direction or what happens as we near the trade deadline. It’s a little too early to tell that.”

Penguins Open to Moving Erik Karlsson

When Kyle Dubas made comments earlier this week that he would re-examine the Penguins roster after the All-Star Break, a few people took that as a hint that changes could be coming. Then, the Penguins lost a whopper of game to the Toronto Maple Leafs, essentially embarrassing themselves.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now, there are questions about what comes next. Big trades for big names might be something that gets tossed around in the rumor mill. For example, Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now writes:

From this view of the church, it seems the Penguins could indeed trade Erik Karlsson. He’s here to win, and if that’s not going to happen, both sides could find a quick and amicable parting. Dubas could surely recoup the first and second-round picks the Penguins gave up in the deal, if not more, and even come out ahead. However, next summer is the more likely timeframe for that trade because of Karlsson’s salary.

Even Jake Guentzel could be a goner by this year’s NHL trade deadline.

Kingerski doesn’t think the Penguins would be open to trading one of the big three (Crosby, Malkin, Letang), but it’s not clear who would be interested in Karlsson considering the trouble San Jose had trading him in the first place. Would the Penguins be willing to retain salary in that deal? It seems unlikely considering they just got him.