NHL News & Rumors: Maple Leafs, Penguins, Canucks

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs have made the signing of William Nylander official, inking him to a record-breaking extension. Meanwhile, how does this affect some other pending UFAs that just saw this deal and now know they’ll be cashing in? Finally, are the Vancouver Canucks looking at their roster, the upcoming salary cap and their position in the standings and suggesting this is the year to go all-in?

William Nylander Signs 8 Years, $92M

In a move that will undoubtedly evoke mixed emotions among fans, William Nylander has officially penned an eight-year, $92 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, marking a historic moment for the franchise. This significant commitment from the Leafs will come at a cost. Meanwhile, Nylander has agreed to stick with the club during the peak years of his career.

The contract carries an impressive average annual value (AAV) of $11.5 million, making it the largest in Maple Leafs history in terms of total value. A substantial portion of the deal consists of a striking $69 million in signing bonus money and it comes with a full no-movement clause (NMC) and a no-trade clause (NTC) for the entire eight-year duration.

Before Nylander’s signing, the Leafs had a projected $32.5 million in cap space for the upcoming season, with 11 players already under contract. Following the agreement, they are left with approximately $21 million to allocate toward completing their roster next season. They will get help thanks to a rise in the salary cap to around $87.5 million but re-signing pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) such as Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, TJ Brodie, and Mark Giordano just got complicated. The team will also have Timothy Liljegren to re-sign as an RFA.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes is reporting that given the Nylander terms, pending UFA Forwards Sam Reinhart, Jake Guentzel and Steven Stamkos will also be affected positively.

Guentzel More Likely to Test Free Agency Now?

Speaking of Jake Guentzel, this Nylander deal could lead Guentzel towards a preference to test the open market this summer. Already thought he’d wait and see how the roster shapes out and whether the Penguins will be a competitive playoff team, the big money given to Nylander means someone is likely to give big money to the Pens’ leading scorer.

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 01: Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on April 1, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

According to a report by Rob Rossi in The Athletic, there are already indications that Guentzel’s tenure with the Penguins might be approaching its conclusion. Guentzel’s agent, Ben Hankinson, conveyed that his client genuinely enjoys living and playing in Pittsburgh and likes general manager Kyle Dubas. Despite these positive sentiments, Hankinson did not rule out the potential for challenging negotiations.

Hankinson said:

“Could it get ugly? Yes, it could. Kyle has to make decisions, too — which way the team is going and the investment he’s going to make with Jake. Is it the same direction? It’s going to come down to how they play and we’ll put our heads together. … All the things that go into trade deadlines, (Kyle) might look into what he can get for Jake or what it costs to sign him. There’s a lot that will happen in two months, and I don’t know the answers to that. source – ‘Jake Guentzel on future with Penguins: ‘We’ll see what happens as we go’’ – Rob Rossi – The Athletic – 01/06/2024

Additionally, there’s speculation about whether both parties agreed to postpone serious negotiations until the conclusion of the ongoing season. It was believed he could make at least $8 million per season on his next deal. With Nylander’s contract now done, it could be more.

Will the Canucks Go All-In This Season?



Mike Halford and Jason Brough of Halford & Brough In The Morning, contemplate the possibility of the Canucks making a bold move at the trade deadline to gear up for a substantial playoff push. This consideration stems from President Jim Rutherford’s track record of success make similar moves and the team’s performance exceeding initial expectations.

This could include not only signing Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek, but adding pieces at the deadline. Specifically, Halford said:

If the Vancouver Canucks don’t meet their financial expectations, there’s a risk of losing these key players, posing challenges for the upcoming season. While some might argue that the salary cap is on the rise, it’s crucial to note that these potential raises for Pettersson and Hronek will quickly consume that additional cap space.

He adds, “This could be the season that, that organization looks at and goes, guys like I’m not saying we’re dead after this. I’m not saying we’re going to fold up shop after this.”

