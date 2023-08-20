NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Avalanche, Predators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are likely set to trade a forward, while the Boston Bruins are still seeking help at center. The Colorado Avalanche might be among the teams keeping an eye on Patrick Kane‘s situation this season and the Nashville Predators could shop a power-play quarterback if they’re not contenders ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Canucks Will Likely Need to Trade a Winger

According to Patrick Johnston from The Province, the situation surrounding Tanner Pearson’s potential absence this season and his placement on LTIR could alleviate some urgency. However, this doesn’t eliminate the possibility of other injuries arising. Presently, accommodating Vasily Podkolzin, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, and Nils Hoglander in the lineup poses a challenge due to constraints.

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This matter extends beyond cap limitations. If Pearson isn’t on LTIR while Tucker Poolman is, the Canucks need to secure approximately $1 million in cap room. The primary concern revolves around the availability within the team’s lineup rather than solely fiscal considerations. Johnston wondered if Garland could be the odd man out.

Are the Boston Bruins Interested in Jonathan Toews?

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and NHL Network said that the Boston Bruins have been kicking tires on a few options at the center position. While links to Mark Scheifele and Elias Lindholm are obvious, it’s not clear there is room in Boston to get either of those trades done. Pagnotta suggests the Bruins have been keeping an eye on another player.

Another potential consideration is Jonathan Toews, though clarity on his future awaits closer to training camp. His focus on health and readiness remains paramount, and while he didn’t retire, it’s not clear when he’ll be back or how much he’ll play should he return. The Bruins’ interest in him appears mutual, contingent on his well-being taking precedence, says Pagnotta.

Are Avalanche Among the Teams Showing Interest in Patrick Kane?

During that same NHL Network discussion, Pagnotta provided updates on the 34-year-old Patrick Kane, disclosing notable interest from three teams during the summer: the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and New York Islanders. Although the Bruins were mentioned as a possible contender, their level of interest seemed lesser.

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Among the potential suitors, the Colorado Avalanche particularly stand out as a realistic suitor for Kane. Pairing Kane with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen could address the Avalanche’s scoring depth concerns, injecting additional offensive power. Collaborating with MacKinnon might significantly boost Kane’s productivity, enhancing his value on what is expected to be a reasonable contract.

The cap space issue might work for the Avs too. With captain Gabriel Landeskog on long-term injured reserve, Colorado is projected to possess $2.025 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly. In contrast, the Dallas Stars and New York Islanders are both hovering between $300,000 and $500,000 over the $83.5 million Upper Limit. To maintain compliance, they may need to initiate the season with a 22-player roster, assuming no further alterations occur.

Predators Might Shop Tyson Barrie This Season

Following significant alterations on the ice, in coaching, and within the front office, the Nashville Predators promise to be an intriguing team to watch this season. Anchored by Juuse Saros in goal, they could contend around the playoff threshold. However, if spring arrives sans playoff contention, they’ll probably refine their roster to acquire assets for long-term growth.

That could mean trading players on expiring contracts and Tyson Barrie's name comes up in that situation. On the final year of his $4.5 million contract, he's a pending UFA and might be moved to a team seeking blue-line scoring and a power-play specialist.