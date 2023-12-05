NHL Rumors: Capitals, Coyotes, Flames, Canadiens, Salary Cap

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Washington Capitalists close to trading Evgeny Kuznetsov? Meanwhile, are the Arizona Coyotes one of the teams interested in trading for Noah Hanifin? The Calgary Flames may have gotten bad news on Jacob Markstrom. Finally, the Montreal Canadiens might be ready to move Cayden Primeau and the NHL has come back with a number of next season’s salary cap.

Kuznetsov Trade Talk Heating Up

Recently, Washington Capitals’ general manager, Brian MacLellan, reiterated the ongoing search for top-six scoring, a goal set since the offseason. The team is exploring potential trade partners, and the Columbus Blue Jackets seem to be one of the teams under consideration.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Capitals have been “around” Columbus on the trade front. Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now notes that while it remains uncertain if the Capitals have a specific player in mind, Patrik Laine’s name has surfaced on trade boards following a challenging start to the year, leading to a recent healthy scratch. Kuznetsov was also a healthy scratch on Monday. And, his name has come up in trade talks quite a bit over the last couple of years.

Coyotes Pushing for Noah Hanifin

The Arizona Coyotes have reportedly set their sights on Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin, as disclosed by Friedman on the same podcast episode. Friedman highlighted the Coyotes’ considerable interest in acquiring Hanifin.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

Given Arizona’s current position leading the Western Conference wild-card race and trailing the Winnipeg Jets by a mere two points for the third spot in the Central Division, it seems that GM Bill Armstrong is inclined to invest assets in strengthening the team with experienced talent.

Latest News & Highlight

Speaking of the Coyotes, Darren Dreger of TSN reports, “Not sure commissioner Bettman or the Arizona Coyotes will expand on this today. As mentioned last night on @TSNHockey, the Coyotes are finalizing the purchase of a piece of land in Phoenix for an arena build. They’re hoping to announce project plans next month.”

Jacob Markstrom Injured in Practice

As per NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Jacob Markstrom, the goaltender for the Calgary Flames, sustained an injury when a puck struck an exposed area beneath his blocker. Weekes notes, based on his own experiences, that such incidents can pose challenges. In light of Markstrom’s situation, there’s speculation that the Flames may bring up goaltender Dustin Wolf from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers in the immediate future.

Related: Oilers’ Pros & Cons of Potential Reunion With Patrick Maroon

Initial reports suggest that Markstrom’s hand was in a precarious state, prompting him to swiftly leave the ice. He was accompanied by GM Craig Conroy and the Flames’ goaltending coach, Jason LaBarbera. Friedman provided an update that Markstrom has a fractured finger and will be out week-to-week.

Canadiens Might Be Ready to Trade Cayden Primeau

Weekes also shared intriguing insights into the goaltending dynamics unfolding in Montreal. Discussing the recent contract extension for Sam Montembeault and the resultant three-goalie scenario confronting the team, a crucial decision looms. Weekes specifically points to the future of Cayden Primeau as the focal point of this impending choice. He questions whether Montreal will make room for Primeau or opt for the prudent move of trading him.

Cayden Primeau, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Highlighting Jake Allen’s veteran prowess and continued strong performance, the team’s commitment to Montembeault through the contract extension underscores their expectation for him to elevate his game. While Montembeault has rightfully earned his extended contract, the Canadiens now find themselves with three goaltenders vying for spots in a roster with room for only two.

NHL Salary Cap Going Up Over $4 Million

As per multiple reports, including one from Pierre LeBrun of TSN, “The NHL updated governors today on the latest revenue projections for the season and as expected, the league told owners the salary cap for next season is projected to be around $87.7 million.”

There is mixed reaction to this news as some fans are saying it’s a joke that franchise values and revenues are incredibly high. Others are saying the extra $4 million will help a number of teams with bad contracts.