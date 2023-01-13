NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Kraken, Bruins, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Patrick Kane has talked about his status as a pending UFA and rumors of a trade out of Chicago. Meanwhile, could the Seattle Kraken start using some of their many draft picks to improve their roster and make a playoff run? Are the Boston Bruins willing to trade top prospects for a chance to win? Finally, are the Vancouver Canucks close to making a coaching change?

Kane Has Felt the Pressure Of This Season

Patrick Kane has admitted that this has been a tough season. Not only does it seem like he’s got a nagging injury issue, but he’s thinking about his future (or lack thereof) with the only team he’s ever played for. Kane noted, “It’s a different year obviously, going into the last year of your contract and different variables about what’s going to happen or where you’re going to be the rest of your career, different things like that.”

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While he’s in total control of his situation, talk of Kane being traded has been present all season. He noted, “You think about that stuff, especially when it gets into January here and got a couple months to the trade deadline. We’ll see how it all shakes out.” When asked about having to make a decision, “I don’t think we’ve got to that point yet, but I’m sure we both know it’s right around the corner here,” he said. He noted that he checks in with Jonathan Toews and they talk about trades a little because while it won’t be a determining factor, what the other does might affect their respective decisions.

Elliotte Friedman noted that the pressure of Kane’s injury and likely the background noise surrounding a potential trade is getting to him. “This has not been a Kane-like season, and I think we’re starting to see a little bit of the reason why,” Friedman told NHL Network. Pierre LeBrun noted in the most recent TSN Insider Trading report that teams with an interest in Kane are monitoring his health status closely.

Could the Kraken Move Picks and Go For It?

TSN’s Darren Dreger was asked if the Seattle Kraken could use a number of their stockpiled 11 picks in this year’s draft (including three second-rounders) to boost their roster for the postseason. He noted that it’s certainly possible, but also said it’s too early in the season for GM Ron Francis to start shopping picks.

The Kraken are in a strong position to be buyers. There’s a belief Francis could make some bold moves if the right fit presents itself.

Bruins Won’t Hesitate to Make a Big Move

According to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, he believes the Boston Bruins won’t hesitate to pull the trigger on a deal that would see some of the team’s better prospects moved — including Fabian Lysell or Mason Lohrei — if it will help fetch a player that helps them chase a Stanley Cup this season. Essentially, he argues they have no “untouchable prospects.”

He adds:

This is not to say the Bruins are running to let Fabian Lysell and Mason Lohrei go. The right wing and left-shot defenseman, the Bruins’ top two prospects, look like future long-term NHLers. source – ‘NHL trade deadline: Bruins have no untouchable prospects in an all-in year’ – Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 01/12/2023

Canucks Have Talked to Tocchet

Elliotte Friedman reported recently that the Canucks have held talks with Rick Tocchet about a potential coaching position. Tocchet is currently working for TNT as an analyst but his name has been out there for some time when it comes to an executive or coaching position in the NHL.

Friedman doesn’t think the Canucks are close to a coaching change, but something could come down in the next couple of weeks.