NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Flames, Avalanche, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are updates when it comes to the Montreal Canadiens and their potentially naming a new general manager. Meanwhile, is there a chance Mark Giordano heads back to the Calgary Flames in a trade? Bowen Byram is out for the Colorado Avalanche but why and for how long? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers really not open to trading a first-round pick for defenseman Jakob Chychrun?

Canadiens Close to Hiring GM

According to a couple of sources, the Canadiens are quickly narrowing down the field of potential GM candidates. Eric Engels of Sportsnet believes the organization could be naming their next GM soon, with three candidates left in the running. He names two of the three as Daniel Briere and Mathieu Darche.

Believe Habs GM search could be resolved in the coming days. Told it’s down to three candidates, and believe Daniel Briere and Matthieu Darche are two of them. Also expect a couple of others who were interviewed to possibly land jobs with the club. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 14, 2022

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reports that agent Kent Hughes “has re-entered the picture” in terms of a candidate and notes Montreal circled back to him this week after he wasn’t originally part of interviews. Add him to the list of the three or four more likely candidates. He says the first round of interviews are over and the club is getting set for round two, but there is no firm timeline for the final GM hire.

Likelihood Giordano Goes Back to Flames in Trade

Francis also looked at the odds the Calgary Flames pick up defenseman Mark Giordano in s trade from the Seattle Kraken. As most fans know, Giordano joined the Kraken as an expansion draft selection this offseason. Giordano’s agent Ritch Winter said, “I certainly think there’s a possibility” when asked if a trade had potential.

Mark Giordano, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Winter admitted that the player and the agent have little control over what happens this season, but added:

“Coach loves him. Player loves the coach. Player has a home in the city. The team seems to be playing much better… and I think there could be an argument that a guy like Gio, with a little more offence, could really add to the mix.”

Bowen Byram Dealing With Lingering Concussion Issues

As per Mike Chambers of the Denver Post, there is no return timeline set for Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram after he took a leave of absence and was a late scratch on Tuesday. Peter Baugh of The Athletic reported he spoke with the player’s father who confirmed Byram doesn’t have another concussion “but is dealing with lingering issues likely stemming from his past concussion problems. It got to the point where he didn’t feel he could play yesterday.”

Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Given Byram’s concussion history, this is concerning for the Avalanche who have already been rumored to be open to the idea of adding another defenseman this season in a trade. If Byram is out for a while, expect the Avs to pop up in rumors about them looking into a player like Klingberg or another blue line rental.

Oilers Unwilling to Move First For Chycrun?

GM Ken Holland confirmed in a press conference that the Oilers would not be open to trade this year’s first-round pick for a rental. That said, Holland did say that if a player was available with term could help the Oilers in multiple seasons, it might be a different story. With that in mind, it’s interesting to hear reports that Holland is hesitant to give up a first for defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

According to reports by Elliott Friedman and Jeff Marek, they have heard that Edmonton isn’t willing to do a first-rounder for the defenseman who has three seasons remaining on his deal after this season at a fair value of $4.6 million. Minda, you, this wasn’t about talk of a first straight up for Chychrun, but a package that included a first.

Marek adds that he’s surprised by a lot of things coming out of Edmonton and they didn’t make sense to him.