NHL Rumors: Flames, Capitals, Avalanche, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds like the Washington Capitals are set to hire Mitch Love as an assistant coach. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche and defenseman Erik Johnson are parting ways as the defenseman will test free agency. The Calgary Flames made a big pitch to Elias Lindholm, and there are updates on the other players from the Flames’ roster. Finally, is Sam Montembeault likely to return to the Montreal Canadiens with an extension in hand?

Mitch Love to Join the Washington Capitals

As per a report by Jeff Marek of Sportsnet, “Expect Mitch Love to join the Washington Capitals as an assistant coach.” There was a lot of talk surrounding Love and speculation as to where he might wind up. Some wondered if Toronto might make sense as an assistant and there was chatter he might apply to work alongside Flames new hire Ryan Huska. It sounds like the two-time AHL Coach of the Year is leaving the Flames organization.

Flames Make Big Pitch to Lindholm

As per Frank Seravalli, “Calgary recently made a big pitch, rolled out the red carpet ($) to try to re-sign C Elias Lindholm. CGY is waiting on a response from Lindholm and hasn’t been given a definitive answer yet. But general league speculation is he’s leaning toward not re-signing w/ CGY.” This comes after recent reports from Friedman that Lindholm would be open to staying with the Flames as long as he knew they were going to be a competitive team. Speculation was that his contract might come in around the numbers for Bo Horvat and the Flames were just waiting. If this Seravalli report is accurate, one has to wonder if the Flames keep waiting or look at a trade option around the NHL Entry Draft.

He also provided an update on the Noah Hanifin situation and added, “The belief is Flames have received a more direct answer from defenseman Noah Hanifin, who has clearly indicated that he does not plan to sign an extension in Calgary. That doesn’t necessarily guarantee a trade, but Calgary has an answer on where he stands.”

Finally, Seravalli adds, “Told Mikael Backlund is also leaning toward not re-signing in Calgary. That could change, and Flames hope it does. He’s been a staple for 15 years. Nonetheless, Craig Conroy has decisions to make.”

Friedman noted on his podcast that Jacob Markstrom is not looking to be traded and will return to the Flames next season. That means it’s likely Daniel Vladar is a name to watch as he could be on the move.

Avalanche Moving on From Erik Johnson

As per a report by Emily Kaplan of ESPN, “Hearing Colorado likely won’t re-sign Erik Johnson. The veteran defenseman will hit the open market when free agency begins July 1.” This will lead to speculation as to which teams will ultimately make a pitch for the right-shot 35-year-old.

Erik Johnson, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There may also be questions about whether or not he retires, given his age and injury history. Not long ago, on the 32 Thoughts podcast with Marek and Friedman, the hosts did essentially squash those rumors. Friedman noted, “I’d heard some rumblings that he might be considering retiring. I was told that was about as wrong as a rumor can be.” Friedman said Johnson wanted it to be with Colorado, but understood he might have to hit the market.

With the emergence of Bowen Byram on the blue line in Colorado, the Avs have other priorities, and the team likely just felt it was time to move on.

Montembeault Wants to Return to Canadiens

According to Arpon Basu of The Athletic, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault has no interest in testing the free agency waters. He is determined to stay with the Canadiens for the long haul. With just a year remaining until unrestricted free agency, Montembeault’s impressive performances could attract attention from other teams in the league.

Basu writes: