NHL Rumors: Jets, Rangers, Canadiens, Blackhawks, Canucks, Wild

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks are set to name Luke Richardson as their next head coach. Out of Winnipeg, there is more behind-the-scenes chatter regarding Pierre-Luc Dubois telling the Jets he intends to test free agency.

Meanwhile, one scribe is wondering if a rift between Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers could lead to a trade request. Are the Montreal Canadiens and New York Islanders good trade partners? Are the Vancouver Canucks open for business? Finally, are the Minnesota Wild trying to re-sign Marc-Andre Fleury?

Richardson to Be Named Blackhawks Coach

As per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: “Hearing Luke Richardson will be the next head coach of the Chicago #Blackhawks. Sources say Richardson and the Hawks are putting the final touches on a contract. Quite the resume for Richardson, who played 1400+ NHL games, 8 years as NHL assistant, 4 years as AHL head coach.”

More on the Dubois Free Agency Chatter

According to Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet, despite news that Dubois intends to test free agency in 2024, the Jets are hoping they can convince him to remain with them long-term. Wiebe adds that a one-year deal through an arbitrator or by negotiating a short-term deal, the Jets can get him in a situation where he likes the changes the team undergoes next season and it will entice him to stay.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There are some wondering if news of Dubois’ intention to take offers from other teams might affect Barry Trotz’s decision to potentially coach the Jets. If the big-name talents are all looking to leave or the team undertakes a rebuild should Dubois depart, will Trotz really be interested?

Could the Rangers Be Thinking About Trading Panarin?

It is crazy to think about the idea that the New York Rangers would be open to moving Artemi Panarin, but Arthur Staple of The Athletic got some attention with his recent article suggesting Panarin could request a trade if he and general manager Chris Drury aren’t on the same page.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Staple writes:

…two league sources said Drury was vocally unhappy about Panarin’s play in the postseason, when he had 16 points in 20 games but not the consistent impact anyone around the Rangers hoped for or needed. If there’s a rift, Panarin could ask out, as near-impossible as it would be to move this mammoth contract. source – ‘Rangers offseason roster decisions: Who stays and who goes?’ – Arthur Staple – The Athletic – 06/23/2022

Staple also notes that Drury is actively seeking a team that will take goaltender Alexandar Georgiev in a trade before the Rangers are forced to let him walk when qualifying offers are due July 11. They wanted a first-round pick and have lowered that ask to a mid-round selection.

Could Islanders and Canadiens Make a Trade?

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now writes that Anthony Beauvillier could be a piece the New York Islanders send if they chase Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens. Beavillier had a disappointing 2021-22 NHL season and could potentially use a change of scenery. Rosner writes that the player knows the area well (Montreal is only an hour’s drive from his hometown of Sorel-Tracy) and the Canadiens could use some of his potential talents.

Rosner explains that adding a 25-year-old with contract control could be appealing and explains:

Not only is Anthony Beauvillier from Quebec, but his old agent was Kent Hughes, the current general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, who was hired this past January. Hughes stopped representing Beauvillier and his 20-plus players when he took the job in Montreal, so their relationship should be very much intact.

Open Season for Canucks

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports the Vancouver Canucks are interested in listening to offers for J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. He called it “open season” even though he stopped short of saying it was a fire sale to move both players. Miller, 29, is coming off a career-best 99-point season and is a year away from unrestricted free agent eligibility. Dreger notes there is there isn’t a Stanley Cup playoff team (including the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche) who wouldn’t consider Miller a good addition.

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He adds that Canucks GM Patrik Allvin has been very busy but the Canucks aren’t just in the market for draft picks. They need good, young players [and] if they’re giving up NHL players in return it’ll be a very interesting off-season for them.

Wild Want to Bring Fleury Back

Dreger also said Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin would love to bring back goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to tandem with Cam Talbot for another season. He noted that talks haven’t started between the two sides as the 37-year-old Fleury just returned from vacation with his family.