In today’s rumor rundown, John Tavares should start letting teams know what’s going on as early as today, the Rangers and Oilers might have some plans ready for July 1 and there are a few other notes from around the league.

New York Rangers Busy

The New York Rangers are “supposed to be” a rebuilding team this season but it would be nieve to think they won’t be active in free agency on some level. The Rangers are always one of the most active teams on July 1.

David Pagnotta suggests the Rangers have talked to Leo Komarov about a multi-year contract and thinks that might be as close to a lock as any deal so far this offseason. Komarov has seven goals and 19 points last season with the Maple Leafs but won’t be back due to salary cap restrictions in Toronto.

Larry Brooks of NY Post reports the Rangers are really interested in free agent Forward Ryan Reaves who has a number of teams contacting him about a contract. Reaves finished off last season with the Golden Knights after being a St. Louis Blues forward for many years. It sounds as though he’s looking for term and visiting cities to find the right fit.

Oilers In on Depth Players

The Edmonton Oilers are not likely to be in the conversation on any big-name free agents this offseason, especially since all those involved in the Milan Lucic saga continue to say he’s not going anywhere and will be back with the team, but the Oilers could make moves on depth players like Blake Comeau and/or Jason Chimera.

Ryan Rishaug mentioned Jason Chimera‘s name has come up with the Oilers and he would love to play again in his hometown.

On Lucic, his agent Gerry Johannson said again, “He’s coming back to play for the Edmonton Oilers. That’s not exactly a fancy storyline but that’s what it is. I have no idea how this story got out there.”

Tavares Purchasing Insurance?

John Tavares may start letting teams know as early as Friday if they are still in the running for his services and a variety of options have started to get out there as to what direction he might go.

Arthur Staple of the Athletic wrote that the Islanders should know right away so they can do what’s needed to finalize his contract as part of their roster and while still under contract should he choose them. Staple wrote:

In fact, the Islanders will almost certainly know by Friday whether Tavares is staying for eight years and somewhere between $92-100 million. That sort of contract takes time to finalize, so with the midnight deadline on Saturday looming — after that, Tavares is considered an unrestricted free agent and cannot get the eighth year from the Isles anymore — Tavares and his camp will let Lou Lamoriello know on Friday to either start the contract process or say goodbye after nine seasons. source from Staple: Tavares flies home to Toronto as contract decision looms – The Athletic – 06/29/18

If not the Islanders, Dave McCarthy suggests the Toronto Maple Leafs might be frontrunners and a one-year max deal is not off the table. To do this, it would be likely that Tavares would purchase insurance to cover any future losses should he be injured this coming season. How much insurance Tavares could get might depend on certain circumstances but likely not enough to cover the entire amount of an eight-year contract.

