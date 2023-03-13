NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canadiens, Ducks, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, can the Boston Bruins retain Dmitry Orlov or will he be too expensive? Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens traded for Denis Gurianov. Did they do so knowing that they likely weren’t to keep him? Could John Gibson be traded this summer? Finally, changes within the Philadelphia Flyers might only just be starting.

Can the Bruins Retain Dmitry Orlov?

Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe writes that unless the Bruins are prepared to make some deals to clear up cap space, the team is unlikely to retain Dmitry Orlov after the season. Noting that Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm are both on expensive long-term deals and that Orlov was moved out of Washington because he wanted a bigger deal than they were prepared to offer, it’s hard to envision the team being able to afford around $5.1 million as an annual average salary.

Dmitry Orlov, Boston Bruins (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dupont writes:

Word around the Capitals was that Orlov, though well-liked and appreciated, shot too high in asking price and term (between 6-8 years) for a new deal to stay in Washington. He will turn 32 a few weeks after the UFA period opens July 1. Hard to envision the Bruins, with Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm signed to rich, long-term deals, offering Orlov more than, say, four years at his current ticket ($5.1 million). Even then, it could mean wheeling Brandon Carlo or Matt Grzelcyk. source – “Connor McDavid is expected to run away with it, but Linus Ullmark is worthy of Hart Trophy consideration’ – Kevin Paul Dupont-The Boston Globe-03/11/2023

Are the Canadiens Going to Keep Gurianov?

The Montreal Canadiens traded for Denis Gurianov but it’s not entirely clear he’ll be a long-term player for the team. One of the reasons he was traded by the Dallas Stars was that they didn’t want to pay his qualifying offer of $2.9 million. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes suggested the Habs might not be willing to do that either, but they have some financial flexibility to at least consider it.

Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic write:

“We made the trade planning to keep him, but every player has a job to do, and our job is to evaluate them. So over the final games, we’ll be following him closely. When we got here last year, one of the problems we had was cap space, and this summer it’s the first time we’ll be arriving at a point where we have some flexibility. But every player needs to be worth his contract also.” source – ‘Basu and Godin: The clock is ticking on Canadiens unlocking Denis Gurianov’s potential’ – Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin – The Athletic – 03/13/2023

John Gibson Could Be Open to a Move This Summer

Pierre LeBrun asked if John Gibson will be with the Anaheim Ducks after this season. He isn’t sure that will be the case and that with a 12-team, modified no-trade clause, he would entertain a move to a contender. Knowing there will always be a market for a solid goalie, Gibson could get some interest this offseason.

LeBrun writes:

Is Gibson the answer? I was surprised to some degree more teams didn’t kick the tires on him ahead of the deadline, although I know of a few teams who discussed him internally and then decided not to pick up the phone. I get the feeling some of those teams will contact Anaheim this summer. source – ‘LeBrun: What’s next for the big NHL names not traded at the deadline, from Karlsson to Miller to Gibson?’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 03/08/2023

Flyers Pushed Decision to Fire Fletcher Up

Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek spoke about the changes in Philadelphia on the 32 Thoughts Podcast and Friedman believes the Chuck Fletcher firing was step one of a number of changes within the organization. He noted that there is a push for Eric Lindros to be added to the executive team and that while Daniele Briere is expected to stay with the team as the GM, there could be many other changes.

John Tortorella Head Coach of the Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman believes the decision to release Fletcher was already set in motion but pushed up because of how the fans reacted to the team and their struggles. So too, his lack of moves at the NHL Trade Deadline meant that relieving him of his duties was necessary.

Friedman said Carter Hart, Kevin Hayes, Travis Konecny, and John Tortorella are names to watch with this team. The Flyers believe Tortorella is safe and they like what he is doing and is the right man for a rebuild, while Marek believes Tortorella is happy to run with “the kids” for the foreseeable future. Friedman added that the Flyers are not crazy about moving Konecny, but they may have to move him just to do what the organization is going to try as a vision moving forward.