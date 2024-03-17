NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Hurricanes, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens found out that Martin St. Louis will be taking an indefinite leave from the team for family reasons. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes want him back, but Rod Brind’Amour is waiting for his assistant coaches to be looked after before he signs an extension with the team. The Edmonton Oilers got burned twice by Sean Walker in their game on Saturday night. It shouldn’t come as a shock to hear they were interested in the defenseman at the NHL Trade Deadline. In other Oilers news, Edmonton may have also lost Vincent Desharnais to an injury. Finally, out of Toronto, why was Ilya Samsonov hunched over in pain during practice, but able to play for the Maple Leafs on Saturday? He explains, and it’s not the kind of injury anyone wants to suffer.

St. Louis Taking Leave From Canadiens

Today in a press release from the Montreal Canadiens, the organization announced that head coach Martin St. Louis would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. It’s not clear exactly why, but it is said to be family reasons. Some reports suggest that David Savard may have alluded to the issue during an interview, but out of respect for St. Louis and until there’s official confirmation, it’s best not to speculate.

Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis will be away from the team for family reasons.



Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will be taking over the reins for the time being. St. Louis has coached in 185 games for the Canadiens and has a record of 70-94-21. The hope is that everything is OK and he will eventually be back with the team.

Rod Brind’Amour Extension News in Carolina

Elliotte Friedman noted in the Saturday Headlines report that the Carolina Hurricanes and head coach Rod Brind’Amour are opening up discussions about a contract extension. Brind’Amour remains optimistic something will get done but there are hurdles to jump and obstacles to cross.

One specific is that Brind’Amour wants to know that his assistant coaches will all be taken care of before he signs any extension. He did the same thing last time he negotiated with the Hurricanes, which is one of the reasons he’s so respected inside that organization.

Oilers Were Interested in Sean Walker at the Trade Deadline

There was plenty of chatter before the trade deadline that the Oilers were interested in former Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Sean Walker. Now with the Colorado Avalanche, Elliotte Friedman confirmed during the game between the Avs and Oilers that Edmonton did pursue trying to acquire Walker. Ultimately, the Avalanche were able to add the skilled blue liner, and based on tonight’s game, they made a wise choice. The way he played against the Oilers, it’s no wonder Ken Holland had him high on their list.

Vincent Desharnais, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

In other Oilers news, according to Oilers’ head coach Kris Knoblauch, the team might have lost the services of defenseman Vincent Desharnais. It’s not clear he’ll miss time, but according to the coach, Desharnais didn’t play in the third period after suffering an injury in a fight with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson. The Oilers left him out of the third period to be cautious and Desharnais is being evaluated with the hopes it’s nothing serious.

Samsonov Took a Shot In the “Bad Zone”

Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov disclosed that he took a shot in a sensitive area, and his departure from the ice during practice was because of the discomfort that came as a result. He quickly recovered and played that night, but it makes sense as to why he needed to be helped off the ice.

This revelation also sheds light on Sheldon Keefe’s earlier reaction, where he chuckled when questioned about Samsonov’s injury. It appears that reporters on the scene similarly reacted after Samsonov clarified the situation later in the evening. He asked, “Why are you guys smiling?”