NHL Rumors: Stars, Bruins, Predators, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, John Klingberg says he wants to stay with the Dallas Stars, but is GM Jim Nill ready to make that kind of a financial commitment to the defenseman? Meanwhile, Jake DeBrusk spoke with the media about the status of his trade request out of Boston.

The Predators are rumored to have inked head coach John Hynes to a contract extension and there is talk on the status of the conversations between the Vancouver Canucks and forward J.T. Miller.

Klingberg Wants To Stay In Dallas

During Tuesday’s season-ending meeting with the media, defenseman John Klingberg said that his priority is to stay in Dallas and remain a member of the team. Clearly, he has changed his tune after rumors of him wanting a trade surfaced during the season and when he went public about how he felt disrespected during contract negotiations.

John Klingberg, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He noted, “At the end of the day, I always want to stay here. We’ve been trying to find different ways to get it done. Year length, money-wise, just trying to get something we’re both happy with.” Unfortunately for Klingberg, it’s still very likely he moves on. Stars GM Jim Nill said that he would love to keep Klingberg but the Stars are committed to Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, and Ryan Suter who are still under contract for at least three more seasons. They also need to prioritize where their money goes and Jake Oettinger, Jason Robertson, Denis Gurianov, and Roope Hintz may be ahead of him on that priority chart.

Related: 3 Bruins Unlikely to Return to Team for 2022-23 Season

Nill added, “John has an opportunity to be a free agent, and I don’t blame him. … It all depends on term and money. He knows where we’re at, I know where he’s at. He’s earned this right, and I give him full credit for that.”

DeBrusk Says He’s Happier, Not Ready To Decide Future

Jake DeBrusk requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, then signed a two-year deal in an effort to give other teams some cost certainty if they were interested. But, as his numbers started to go up and his play improved, the Bruins held onto him for their playoff run knowing they needed the additional scoring. The Bruins were eliminated from the postseason and during the end-of-season media avails, DeBrusk was asked about the status of that trade request.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He expressed a willingness to stay with the Bruins but also didn’t commit to doing so. He said he needed more time and explained:

“I haven’t thought about it, to be honest with you. It was kind of nice to not think about it there since the deadline. I’ve been spending lots of time with the boys here. It’s been two days. I’ll go back home with my family and kind of go over the year more thoroughly and then kind of make my call from there. That’s kind of where I’m at.”

This does not mean he’ll rescind his trade request, but it does suggest that he’s not going to pressure the Bruins into a move.

Predators Ink Hynes to New Deal

The Athletic’s Adam Vingan tweeted that he believed the club had agreed to a multi-year extension with head coach John Hynes to keep him behind the bench in Nashville. The contract hadn’t been officially confirmed at the time, but the Predators did make the announcement when General Manager David Poile met with the media on Thursday.

General Manager David Poile announces the #Preds have signed Head Coach John Hynes to a two-year extension. pic.twitter.com/EptMRfMyE6 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 19, 2022

Hynes had a strong season as coach. The Predators made the playoffs, and players like Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen had rebound seasons while Filip Forsberg had a career-high 84 points. It is believed to be a two-year deal.

Latest on Canucks and J.T. Miller

While J.T. Miller says he’s open to staying with the Canucks and signing an extension, Frank Seravalli noted while on Canucks Central that he doesn’t believe Miller, who is a year away from being a free agent is “taking a below-market deal”. Seravalli noted, “he’s not taking a discount to stay. I just don’t have the sense that’s a possibility.”

There is still a strong sense that Miller won’t be with the Canucks long term. They don’t technically need to make a decision on Miller until next season’s trade deadline, but if the return is there and a team is willing to pay a big price to acquire Miller, the Canucks will certainly explore moving him this summer.