NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Rangers, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are a few injuries worth keeping an eye on. In Edmonton, Connor Brown went down, which is interesting timing considering his contract. In New York, the Rangers may have lost Adam Fox. In Toronto, Timothy Liljegren will miss “significant time.” Meanwhile, Sean Monahan is off to a hot start in Montreal. Is that going to make him a valuable trade asset at the NHL Trade Deadline?

Sean Monahan Could Be an Important Trade Piece for the Canadiens

There may be a spotlight on Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan, whose recent performance has sparked the conversation about a trade leading up to the NHL trade deadline in March. With a promising start, Monahan has accumulated eight points in nine games, displaying his potential as a valuable asset for a contending team. The key for him is staying healthy and his journey over the past couple of seasons has been marred by injuries.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

There was a suggestion on Daily Faceoff that, given his scoring prowess and the potential to reach 20 goals before the trade deadline, Monahan could become a significant trade chip. “He’s going to be one of those guys that’s in demand. And I’ll take it one step further, Tyler. I’m gonna say Sean Monahan hits 20 goals before the trade deadline in March.” noted Frank Seravalli.

Rangers Awaiting Word on Adam Fox

The New York Rangers are on edge as they anticipate news about Adam Fox following his departure during Thursday’s victory against the Carolina Hurricanes. The defenseman sustained a lower-body injury in the first period, evidently from a leg-on-leg collision with Carolina’s Sebastian Aho. Unfortunately, Fox didn’t resume play for the remainder of the game, prompting concerns about his condition.

Head coach Peter Laviolette mentioned that Fox’s situation would be assessed on Friday, leaving the team and fans in suspense regarding his availability. Rangers captain Jacob Trouba acknowledged Fox’s significant role in the league and within the team. If Fox is sidelined for any duration, it will undoubtedly be a notable loss for the Rangers, challenging other players to step up and fill the void left by the talented defenseman.

Connor Brown Goes Down for Oilers

With only one game left before he was scheduled to earn a $3.25 million bonus, Connor Brown left Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars in the second period. He did not return for the Oilers in the third. He seemed to feel immediate pain after what looked like routine cross over just in front of the Oilers net on a faceoff. He tried to skate it off during a commercial break, but he couldn’t return.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-3 Loss to the Stars

Latest News & Highlight

There has been a lot of debate in Edmonton in recent days about what to do with Brown. He’s yet to score a goal on the season and some fans have been quick to rush putting him in the AHL to avoid paying him his bonus until he gets hot in the minors. Others have said that’s shortsighted and claim that the Oilers got him for what he can do throughout the season and in the playoffs. If this injury is serious, it might not matter.

Liljegren to Miss Significant Time

Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren is likely to be out for a significant amount of time after going awkwardly into the boards during puck battle with Brad Marchand on Thursday. Many are calling it a dirty play, while others are suggesting it was not a suspendable offense, even if the official missed calling a penalty. Either way, the Leafs are down a defenseman, which is not something they can really afford.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

The Maple Leafs’ defensive lineup is currently dealing with challenges, particularly due to the absence of Jake McCabe, who sustained a groin injury last week in Dallas. His availability for the upcoming Saturday game appears uncertain. The Leafs’ already fragile defensive roster is really going to have issues without McCabe and Liljegren.