NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Senators

Oilers Scouting Merzlikins and Montembeault

Eric Engels of Sportsnet reported that three Oilers scouts were in attendance Wednesday night as the Canadiens faced the Blue Jackets. Their primary focus appeared to be goaltenders Elvis Merzlikins and Sam Montembeault. Elliotte Friedman wrote in his latest 32 Thoughts column, “For the second time this week, three Edmonton executives/scouts were in Columbus. Monday, goalie Spencer Martin beat Boston. Wednesday, Elvis Merzlikins faced Montreal. There’s reason for speculation.”

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Following their Thursday matchup in Winnipeg, the Oilers are set for a break until their next game against Carolina on the following Wednesday. Jack Campbell had another strong game Wednesday night and Friedman suggests if Campbell continues to showcase strong performances, there’s a possibility that he may receive a call back up to the NHL. If the Oilers are seriously considering Campbell, it’s fair to assume their scouting is just that and not a plan to make an imminent trade.

Canucks Actively Looking for Defense, Considering a Few Options

The Canucks are actively exploring the defense market, considering both familiar and lesser-known names. Friedman and Rick Dhaliwal are both reporting that Ethan Bear is a potential option, although his return to play is anticipated closer to Christmas. He adds that the Canucks are watching the Flames, but are also looking at all available defensemen.

Dhaliwal said on Wednesday, it is worth noting that the Canucks are firm in their stance of not parting with their first-round draft pick.

Are Maple Leafs Willing to Go All-In on Their Blue Line?

Friedman noted the importance of the Maple Leafs finding a defenseman to replace at least one of the three d-men — Mark Giordano, Timothy Liljegren, and John Klingberg — but how much are they willing to pay to get what they need? Friedman suggests there are real questions about that.

He writes, “Is this the year to spend key assets on rentals?” A less-costly depth option, OK. Someone with term or that you know you can sign, all right. But a pure rental? Do they think that makes sense for this team, this season?” The risk is great in not finding permanent solutions, suggests Justin Bourne of Sportsnet. He adds:

If Treliving doesn’t get the Leafs more permanent solutions soon, and they continue to ask these guys to log meaningful NHL minutes, the whole house could come tumbling down. Treliving has very recently said a few things that stand out.

Bourne cites Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff who lists depth guys like Andrew Peeke (Columbus), Alexandre Carrier (Nashville), Will Borgen (Seattle), Mario Ferraro (San Jose), and even Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia), Sean Walker (Philadelphia), Ilya Lyubushkin (Anaheim) and Matt Dumba (Arizona) as possible options.

Senators Not Interested in Trading Thomas Chabot

The Senators have some decisions to make. Friedman notes, “Despite rumors to the contrary, I don’t sense Ottawa is interested in moving Thomas Chabot.” Bruce Garrioch writes:

The Ottawa Senators will welcome Thomas Chabot back with open arms Friday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, but the return of the club’s top defenceman will create a cap crunch for the Senators that will require some roster management in the next 24 hours. source – ‘UP AGAINST IT: Thomas Chabot’s return means Ottawa Senators will have to juggle roster’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 11/29/2023

Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Staios and the Senators will have to do some roster juggling to activate Chabot and bring him back onto the roster. Staois can do some minor tweaking, but eventually, Staios will need to make a more permanent decision by January so the Senators can sign suspended center Shane Pinto.